Portugal vs Republic of Ireland predictions: Dominating win expected

Our betting expert expects the Portuguese to win decisively in Lisbon. However, the Irish could find the net against the hosts.

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Best bets for Portugal vs Republic of Ireland

Both teams to score at odds of 2.36 on 1xBet

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.16 on 1xBet

Joao Felix to score or assist at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

We expect a 4-1 Portugal win over the Republic of Ireland.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Portugal are having a good year, as they’ve lost just once across all competitions and won the Nations League final. Last month, they proved very difficult to beat and scored eight goals while beating Armenia and Hungary. Cristiano Ronaldo remains in excellent scoring form as well.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland is in a tougher situation. However, they’ve also showcased their resilience, as they’ve beaten Bulgaria twice and drawn with Senegal. The loss to Armenia in their last game is concerning, though, as they aim to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs Republic of Ireland

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Mendes, Dias, Neves, Cancelo, Palhinha, Vitinha, Neto, Fernandes, Silva, Ronaldo

Republic of Ireland expected lineup: Kelleher, O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea, Scales, Ogbene, Cullen, Smallbone, Manning, Azaz, Ferguson

Portugal’s defensive flaws

Roberto Martinez has plenty of quality in his ranks, so it is evident why Portugal are heavy favourites in this match. Cristiano Ronaldo is in good scoring form, they’ve got young and experienced players, and they’re reigning UNL champions. However, they can be scored against.

Hungary scored two past them in their last game, Denmark beat them in March, and they’ve conceded eight goals across six games this year. It’s enough to boost the confidence of Heimir Hallgrímsson and his team, even though it will be difficult to win.

Another factor that will work in their favour is that ROI have only failed to score in one game this year. Though this weekend’s opponents are comfortably the toughest they’ve faced. Therefore, action is expected at both ends.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 2.36 on 1xBet

Box office Selecao

Matches involving the Portuguese are always entertaining to neutral fans. Their six games in 2025 have featured 26 goals scored, which is an average of 4.3 per match. Meanwhile, all but one of their encounters with Ireland have seen both teams score, and six ended with over 2.5 goals.

So, there’s good reason to expect plenty of excitement in this encounter at the Estádio José Alvalade, even if the Portuguese score more goals. Ronaldo is aiming for 150 international goals, so he will be eager to score. Additionally, Martinez has other finishers such as Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, and Goncalo Ramos at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson may be waiting for his first Serie A goal, but he’s had a solid return at the international level this year. He scored in both WCQs last month and will be determined to score for the third consecutive game this weekend.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.16 on 1xBet

Picking a goalscorer

Ronaldo is the bookies’ favourite to get on the scoresheet, which is no surprise since he scored in his last five Portugal games. Additionally, he netted five times in six games for Al-Nassr this season. Meanwhile, Ramos, Rafael Leao, and Trincao can be a handful, as well as Adam Idah and Troy Parrott on the other team.

However, Felix is the main candidate to score or assist, given his confidence. The 25-year-old has 10 G/A in nine matches at club level this season, and three goals in his last three games for Portugal. Additionally, his brace against Armenia has greatly increased his confidence.

He may not start the match, given Portugal’s plethora of available options. However, he could cause problems for the Irish side even when coming on as a substitute.