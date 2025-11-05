Palace vs AZ Alkmaar predictions: Search for a home win continues

Our betting expert expects Palace to fail to secure their first European win in front of their dedicated fans.

Best bets for Palace vs AZ Alkmaar

BTTS - No at odds of 2.10 on Bet9ja

Double chance - Draw/ AZ Alkmaar at odds of 2.57 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Troy Parrott at odds of 3.75 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Palace 0-1 AZ Alkmaar

Goalscorers Prediction: AZ Alkmaar: Troy Parrott

Crystal Palace fans will look back at this year with great joy. The Eagles have been flying high, having won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. Additionally, they set a new club record with a 19-game unbeaten run.

While that successful streak has ended, they’ve bounced back nicely, winning two consecutive games. Oliver Glasner’s men started their European journey positively with an away win against Dynamo Kyiv. However, they’re still searching for their first victory at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles lost to AEK Larnaca on Matchday 2, placing them 16th in the standings. If the competition ended today, that position would be high enough for them to advance to the next round. However, there are still six games remaining, including a home match against a formidable AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

The Dutch side also lost to Larnaca, although their 4-0 defeat was quite unexpected. AZ have some experience in European club competitions.

De Kaasboeren recovered from that loss and excelled in the Eredivisie, where they are third and just four points behind the top team. Having made the last 16 of the Europa League last term, AZ will be eager to climb up the Conference League table.

Probable lineups for Palace vs AZ Alkmaar

Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

AZ Alkmaar expected lineup: Owuso-Oduro, Kasius, Goes, Penetra, De Wit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit, Patati, Jensen, Parrott

Two defensively solid teams aiming for clean sheets

European nights usually see plenty of goals, especially with the new league system. However, these two teams are solid defensively. Palace play five at the back, which is how they’ve kept two consecutive clean sheets. It’s worth noting that one of them was against Liverpool.

Maarten Martens has also been working on his side’s backline, as they boast the best defence in the Eredivisie. AZ kept their opponents from scoring in three of their last four outings in all competitions.

Both sides have kept a single clean sheet in the Conference League this season. Palace have failed to find the net in two of their last four matches, which may be the case here as well.

The fixture schedule has already caused problems, so rotating the squad could negatively affect their smooth style of play. Additionally, none of the hosts’ last four games have seen both teams score.

Palace vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 2.10 on Bet9ja

The visitors to take something away

Palace struggled for a brief period after their incredible 19-game unbeaten streak ended. The Eagles failed to win their following four consecutive games across all competitions (three losses, one draw). Furthermore, their home defeat on Matchday 2 will encourage the visitors to try to get a positive result in this match.

The Dutch side are in incredible form, as they’ve won the last five consecutive games in all competitions. Maartens’ men scored 10 goals and conceded just two in that sequence. However, their European away record hasn’t been great, as they won just two of their last 14 (three draws, nine losses).

This clash will be the hosts’ first against Dutch opposition, but the visitors have played against English opposition before. De Kaaskoppen won only three of their 21 meetings against such teams (five draws, thirteen losses). They’re likely to secure a point on Thursday, given those statistics and their current form.

Palace vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Draw/ AZ Alkmaar at odds of 2.57 on Bet9ja

Recapturing early form

Troy Parrott leads the line for the visitors. However, he needs to regain the good form he showed during the qualifying rounds of this competition.

Having scored seven goals and registered one assist, he had eight goal contributions in five qualifiers. Parrott has scored three goals in as many recent league matches for AZ, so the team hopes he can carry that form into Europe.

With midfielders Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada doubtful for this clash, Palace’s midfield may have a tough time dealing with the opposition threat. As a result, the Irish forward could get some joy in London.