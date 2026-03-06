World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Odds: Top Goalscorer Predictions

The top goalscorer at the 2026 World Cup will be awarded the Golden Boot. The easy-to-follow race for the crown is always one of the most popular betting markets.

Legendary forwards Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still going strong. Previous winners Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane also feature prominently in the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot odds.

We’ll review the current favourites and some notable outsiders ahead of this summer’s tournament. There are also strategy tips for finding value in this market.

Latest World Cup 2026 Golden Boot odds: main favourites

Mbappe is the favourite to win the Golden Boot at odds of around 7.00. Kane runs him a close second in the betting markets. Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal are also in the mix ahead of their first World Cups.

The odds in this market reflect various factors including team strength, expected playing time and group difficulty. Injuries and form between now and June could lead to some significant price movements. Check up‑to‑date odds with licensed bookmakers in the United Kingdom.

Player National team Position Odds Notes Kylian Mbappe France Forward 7.00 Prolific World Cup record Harry Kane England Forward 8.00 2018 Golden Boot winner Lionel Messi Argentina Forward 13.00 Still the key man for the holders Erling Haaland Norway Forward 15.00 World Cup debutant with stunning club figures Lamine Yamal Spain Winger 15.00 Fearless teenager adding goals to his game Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Forward 21.00 Last shot at World Cup glory

How World Cup 2026 Golden Boot betting works

The Golden Boot winner is determined by the top scorer in the final tournament only. No goals scored during qualifying or play-off matches count.

In the event of a tie, the player with the most assists wins the Golden Boot. If those figures are level too, the award goes to whoever played the fewest minutes.

It is worth checking each bookmaker’s specific World Cup 2026 top scorer betting rules and T&Cs. Some may pay out to multiple winners in the event of a tie. Others may only reward the official Golden Boot winner.

Separate to that market, it’s also possible to bet on each team’s tournament top scorer, as well as goalscorers in each match.

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot favourites: player‑by‑player analysis

The contenders for the Golden Boot usually play for teams expected to reach at least the quarter-finals. That means the main attackers for the likes of Spain, France, England and Argentina are among the favourites.

Kylian Mbappe – around 7.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

For the third World Cup in a row, Mbappe will be the main striker in the French attack. He boasts a stunning record in this tournament, netting 12 goals in 14 appearances. Having scored 38 times in 33 games for Real Madrid this term, he’s in great form. France reached the final in both 2018 and 2022 and should go deep again. It therefore entirely makes sense that the 27-year-old starts as the Golden Boot favourite.

Harry Kane – around 8.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Running Mbappe a close second in the World Cup 2026 top goalscorer odds, Kane cannot be ignored. England’s penalty taker scored six times to win the 2018 Golden Boot. The Three Lions have a stronger team now, and as was the case eight years ago, they face unfancied Panama in the group stage. However, that is the final match for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and Kane may be rested if his team are through. That’s something for bettors to take into account, but the free-scoring Bayern Munich striker still looks good value.

Lionel Messi – around 13.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Argentina will also need to manage the workload of Messi, who will turn 39 during the tournament. That could see him rested for their final fixture against Group J outsiders, Jordan. However, the Inter Miami man is still very much the focal point of this team. He top scored in qualifying in South America, with eight goals. Finally free from the burden of not having won a World Cup, Messi could have one of his best tournaments.

Erling Haaland – around 15.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

With a stunning 16 goals in World Cup qualifying in Europe, Haaland is also one to watch. He has also netted 22 times in this season’s Premier League and will lead the line for Norway. However, Stale Solbakken’s side have been placed in a really tough group with France and Senegal. That alone suggests there is little value in backing the powerful striker to win the Golden Boot.

Value picks and outsider options for the Golden Boot 2026

While Kane and Mbappe have won the last two, the Golden Boot doesn’t always go to an absolutely elite striker. Prior to 2018, the three most recent winners of the big prize were Miroslav Klose, Thomas Muller and James Rodriguez. One or two big performances against weak opponents in the group stage can make all the difference. Value can often be found in attacking players priced between 15.00 and 40.00.

Mikel Oyarzabal – a value pick at around 34.00

Having established himself as the first-choice striker for tournament favourites Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal looks great value at long odds. He will benefit from the service of the likes of Pedri and Yamal. The Real Sociedad man averaged a goal every 74 minutes during qualifying. He also scored the winner in the final of Euro 2024, which suggests he can handle the big stage.

Joao Pedro – a value pick at around 34.00

Brazil take on Haiti, one of the weakest teams in the tournament, in Group C. That could serve up opportunities for someone like Joao Pedro to get into Golden Boot contention. With Rodrygo out injured, the Chelsea forward now has a better chance of being a regular starter. With nine goals in his last nine club games, this is shaping up to be the year the 24-year-old steps into the elite. He looks good as an outside pick.

Vinicius Junior – a value pick at around 26.00

Vinicius Junior is another Brazilian forward who is finding his form. The 25-year-old has scored six times in his last six Real Madrid appearances. Unlike Pedro, he is a guaranteed starter. While his international goalscoring record is unimpressive, Carlo Ancelotti knows how to get the best out of the wide forward.

Luis Diaz – a value pick at around 51.00

While much will depend on how far Colombia go in the tournament, Luis Diaz offers plenty of potential. The winger is having the season of his life at Bayern Munich, with 13 goals in 23 Bundesliga matches. He will be the focal point of his national team’s attack. Group games against Uzbekistan and an inter-confederation playoff winner suggest he can get into the Golden Boot mix.

England players in the Golden Boot 2026 race

While Kane is the most obvious candidate, other England players could potentially get on the goal trail in North America. However, Tuchel’s squad depth and likely rotation are obstacles to any of those challenging for the Golden Boot.

Bukayo Saka

England have a host of quality number 10s, but there is less competition for the wide positions. That suggests Bukayo Saka is secure in his role on the right flank. The Arsenal man scored three times in just four appearances at the 2022 World Cup. In an expanded tournament, he could do better if the Three Lions make the semi-finals. In truth, it’s hard to see Saka outscoring Kane, but he could be a decent each–way bet at around 34.00 to 51.00.

Strategy tips for betting on World Cup 2026 top goalscorer

Golden Boot bets differ from match‑to‑match betting and require long-term planning. Four teams will end up playing eight matches at the 2026 tournament. It’s therefore essential to understand the dynamics of the competition.

Pay attention to potential mismatches in the group stage – the best forwards could dominate against the likes of Curacao and Haiti.

Prioritise players with the best chance of reaching the quarter‑finals or beyond – it will be difficult for those knocked out before the round of 16 to compete.

Look for players who take penalties for their national team.

Watch out for older forwards such as Kane, Messi and Ronaldo being rested more frequently than in previous tournaments.

Consider teams that play attacking football and create more chances.

Look for players who are guaranteed starters, as many of the tournament favourites have real depth in attacking areas.

Keep an eye on the form and fitness levels of the leading candidates heading into the summer – some may be tired following long club seasons.

Combine Golden Boot bets with other props, such as team top scorer bets, to spread risk.

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot betting FAQs

Do Golden Boot bets include goals scored in extra time and penalty shootouts?

Goals in extra time do count towards a player’s total tally. Penalties in regulation or extra time also contribute and can often be decisive factors. However, penalty shootout goals are not valid in terms of the Golden Boot race.

Do goals scored in the third/fourth place play-off count?

The losing semi-finalists will play in the third/fourth place play-off. Any goals scored in that match do count towards a player’s tournament total.

What impact will the new 48-team format have on Golden Boot 2026 predictions?

This World Cup will feature more teams than ever before. That means a number of weaker nations have qualified, which will offer elite strikers a chance to score plenty in the groups. There is also an extra knockout round, so it may take more goals to finish as top scorer this year. That’s something to consider when predicting who will be the Golden Boot winner.

Do midfielders or defenders ever finish as the top scorer?

It is possible for players who aren’t strikers to win the Golden Boot. However, the only recent example is Rodriguez as an attacking midfielder for Colombia in 2014. No defender has ever won it.

When is the best moment to place a Golden Boot bet?

Betting on the Golden Boot well before the tournament can be risky, given the potential for injuries or a loss of form. However, it can also be the best time to spot value in the market. Once the World Cup begins, big price shifts are to be expected, so bettors will need to keep tabs on daily developments.

