Finding value bets in the most competitive Premier League season in years

The Premier League’s goal rush has dried up. Amid the lowest scoring rate in years, a new era demands smarter bets. We analyse three key matchups.

Premier League Markets Odds Sunderland vs Arsenal (Arsenal win & under 3.5 goals) 3.1 Wolves vs Chelsea (Chelsea win & under 4.5 goals) 5.05 Burnley vs West Ham (goalless at HT) 3.22

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

New era of microscopic margins

The days of routine thrashings seem like a long-lost memory. The Premier League's new reality is defined by control, not chaos. Margins have never been finer. Just eight points separate 4th from 12th place after 24 matchdays.

The statistical trend is clear: the goals-per-game rate has plummeted to 2.73, the lowest in five years. The 2025/26 Premier League season has seen 666 goals so far. That is more than 100 fewer than two seasons ago, continuing a clear downward trend (767 in 2023/24 and 729 in 2024/25).

Goals are becoming a rare commodity. Goalless draws are significantly up, with 18 already this season at this stage. High-stakes, low-scoring encounters are now the norm.

Big wins are vanishing as well. There have been only six victories by margins of four or more goals, three of which came within the opening two rounds. It’s no surprise that four of the top five teams – Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa make up the winning lot.

This 2.5% rate is a drastic fall from over 8% in the past two seasons for such winning margins. While lower-ranked teams have struggled to find the net, they have also proven difficult to break down.

Even games against relegation-threatened sides demand meticulous preparation. With advanced counter-pressing and defensive strategies, even struggling teams are now well-drilled to limit space and time. This inadvertently chokes the life out of games early on.

This extreme competition for a high-standing finish changes everything for bettors. The key strategy is to embrace the grind. The real value no longer lies in predicting blowouts, but in low-scoring markets and narrow margins.

This tactical, congested reality is the new normal, at least for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

Blueprint for bets in a tight league

It’s important to adopt a bottom-up approach to understand this season. The Premier League’s shift manifests as pure survival instinct at the foot of the table. The struggles of the league’s weakest performers reveal the tactical constraints that affect everyone.

Wolves, Burnley and West Ham have been characterised by defensive fragility and blunt attacks. This backdrop of desperation and low confidence has helped create the risk-averse football we are now seeing. Our recommended bets reflect this reality.;

For Burnley and West Ham, both embroiled in relegation battles, the primary objective is to avoid defeat. This sets the stage for a cagey contest between two of the league’s poorest defences, particularly in this relegation six-pointer’s opening act.

West Ham tend to score 59% of their goals before half-time. They play a Burnley defence that has faced the highest number of shots in the league. The first 45 minutes will likely be a tense stalemate, with both sides aware of an early error.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s clash with Sunderland is a test of top-tier control against plucky resilience. The Black Cats have conceded the joint-third fewest goals (26) despite facing the third-most shots.

This suggests a disciplined, low-block approach that the league leaders will likely break down, but not dominate. The hosts are expected to extend their joint-longest 43-game unbeaten home streak against promoted sides in a low-scoring affair.

Similarly, Chelsea travel to a Wolves side that exemplify the league's raised baseline. Wolves have netted 15, the fewest in the division. They have drawn blanks in 54% of games — the highest ratio in a season since Norwich City in 2021/22.

The Blues have been particularly brilliant against Wolves, winning their last three head-to-heads by an aggregate score of 10-4. Chelsea are expected to claim victory. However, a high-scoring rout is unlikely against a side that haven’t conceded more than two goals in their last 10 competitive matches.

This reflects the Premier League’s tightened margins. The goal rush has slowed and the pattern is clear: favour control over chaos.

