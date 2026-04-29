Premier League predictions Matchday 35

There are picks from matches involving Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United as the league enters its closing stages.

Selection Odds Arsenal to beat Fulham 1.49 Manchester United vs Liverpool - draw 3.88 Aston Villa to beat Tottenham 2.26 Chelsea to beat Forest 1.75 Manchester City to beat Everton 1.50

Odds via 1xBet correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Arsenal vs Fulham: Gunners to maintain top spot

Date: 02/05/26

02/05/26 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Fulham at odds of 1.49 on 1xBet

Arsenal ended their poor run on Saturday by defeating Newcastle United, but it was not a convincing performance. They are back on top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City still have one game in hand. Atletico Madrid await in midweek, but the Gunners should finish the 2025/26 domestic campaign strongly.

Like their opponents, Fulham have experienced inconsistent results recently, but they did defeat Aston Villa on Saturday. The Cottagers still have a chance of securing a European qualification spot, but they face a difficult challenge at the Emirates Stadium. Marco Silva’s men have won one away league game in 2026, and we do not expect that record to improve this weekend.

Prediction 2: Manchester United vs Liverpool: The battle for third heats up

Date: 03/05/2026

03/05/2026 Kick-off time: 16:30

16:30 Our tip: Manchester United and Liverpool to draw at odds of 3.88 on 1xBet

Following a surprise defeat to Leeds United, Manchester United recovered perfectly by defeating Chelsea and Brentford. Michael Carrick’s men possess the advantage in the race for third place, and they have a significant opportunity this weekend. A victory would put them six points clear of fourth position with three games remaining.

They face an in-form Liverpool side, though, with the visitors having won three consecutive PL games. Arne Slot and his side understand the importance of securing a positive result at Old Trafford. Ultimately, we expect these two teams to cancel each other out, as losing would be a significant setback for either club.

Prediction 3: Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Villans to bounce back against struggling Spurs

Date: 03/05/2026

03/05/2026 Kick-off time: 20:00

20:00 Our tip: Aston Villa to beat Tottenham at odds of 2.26 on 1xBet

After seeing their six-game unbeaten run end, Aston Villa will be highly motivated to recover this weekend. They face Nottingham Forest in the Europa League before returning to league action, but they possess strong squad depth. They require a victory to maintain their ambitions of finishing in the top three.

It wasn’t pretty, but Tottenham Hotspur finally got back to winning ways on Saturday with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Other results kept them in the relegation zone, though, and they remain in a difficult position. Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be more rested, but they are currently struggling for form.

Prediction 4: Chelsea vs Forest: Blues target another victory following FA Cup progression

Date: 03/05/2026

03/05/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Forest at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

After parting ways with Liam Rosenior, Chelsea secured their spot in the FA Cup final on Sunday. A 1-0 win over Leeds has provided a huge confidence boost, and it kept their ambitions of silverware alive. After five straight league defeats, we expect them to return to winning ways this weekend.

Nottingham Forest are in pretty good shape, five points clear of the drop zone heading into the final few games. Also, they are unbeaten in eight games across all competitions, and dominated Sunderland 5-0 last week. With a midweek game against Villa to contend with, however, they are likely to struggle at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction 5: Everton vs Manchester City: Cityzens to maintain the pressure on Gunners

Date: 04/05/2026

04/05/2026 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Manchester City to beat Everton at odds of 1.50 on 1xBet

Everton head into their penultimate home match following two consecutive defeats in the Premier League. They are destined for a mid-table finish, and they have not been particularly strong on home soil this season. It is unlikely they will display strong resistance against their title-chasing opponents.

After securing their spot in the FA Cup final, Manchester City will focus on league action again. They are in excellent form with six wins in a row, and they are heavy favourites at Hill Dickinson Stadium. It is difficult to see them dropping points at this stage as they continue to chase Arsenal at the top of the table.

Conclusion

Just a few weeks remain of the Premier League season, and significant developments could still occur. The title race is highly competitive, and the relegation battle is equally close. We expect plenty of action as teams fight for their objectives at the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign.

We have considered recent form across all competitions to create these predictions, as well as the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly.