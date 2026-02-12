How to bet on Marseille following Roberto De Zerbi's departure

The new coach will have little time to adjust, with Les Phoceens facing some crucial league and cup matches over the next few weeks.

Marseille Markets Odds Marseille to beat Strasbourg 1.66 Brest vs Marseille - Under 2.5 goals 2.08 Marseille to win the Coupe de France 4.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What’s next for Marseille and De Zerbi as a rocky reign ends?

Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment was seen as a major coup when he joined Marseille in 2024. He came in fresh from a successful run in the Premier League with Brighton. Having secured a second-place finish in his first season at the Velodrome, he made a strong start in France.

However, he has endured a difficult period at the Ligue 1 club since then. The 2025/26 campaign started badly with a 1-0 defeat against Rennes. De Zerbi was heavily critical of his players after that match.

Those issues appear to have culminated over the past few weeks. Marseille’s Champions League run ended in January with successive 3-0 defeats against Liverpool and Club Brugge. He departed by mutual consent earlier this week, following a 5-0 collapse in Le Classique against PSG.

With a 56.5% win ratio, the second-best figure of his managerial career, De Zerbi’s Marseille reign was not disastrous. His reputation may not have been enhanced by his time in France, but it hasn’t fallen significantly either.

The 46-year-old is the current favourite for the vacant Tottenham job. Should he not get the job, his attacking style could also make him a good fit for the Man Utd position.

As for Marseille, there is still plenty left to play for. They sit in fourth place in Ligue 1, and are in strong contention for Champions League qualification. They will also aim for the Coupe de France, following a favourable quarter-final home draw against Toulouse.

Will there be a new manager bounce at the Velodrome?

The current front-runner for the managerial job at the Stade Velodrome is Habib Beye. His Rennes side are in strong form and are only two places below OM in the Ligue 1 standings. However, the 48-year-old is an ex-Marseille player and would surely jump at the chance to return to his old club.

The chances of a new manager bounce appear high given the nature of De Zerbi’s dismissal. Widespread reports indicate a breakdown in the relationship between the now ex-boss and his players. That suggests much of the Marseille squad will welcome the chance to make a fresh start.

Their next match will see them play at home against Strasbourg, who have lost back-to-back Ligue 1 matches. They’ve also been defeated in 55% of their away league games this term. Marseille, whose home win ratio in the French top flight stands at 70%, are worth backing to claim all the points.

Marseille’s league games this season under De Zerbi averaged 3.48 goals in total. Their defensive record is only the joint-seventh best. Tightening things up will be a priority for the next manager, particularly after three recent heavy defeats.

Bettors may be able to find value by backing their upcoming games to feature fewer goals than normal. Going with under 2.5 goals with an implied probability of 47.6% stands out when they visit Brest. That bet has been successful in each of the last four home games for Les Ty'Zefs.

With PSG already eliminated, and with no European distractions, Marseille could also thrive in the Coupe de France. Given their strong home record, they should defeat Toulouse to reach the last four. With an implied probability of 25%, Les Phoceens represent strong value in the outright winner market for that competition.

