Betting on this weekend’s potential title-deciding Der Klassiker

Bayern will be 11 points clear at the top if they win, but defeat would hand Dortmund a huge boost. The visitors could cut the hosts’ lead to five.

‘Der Klassiker’ is huge this time around

Borussia Dortmund host rivals Bayern Munich on Friday evening in the biggest Der Klassiker in years. This match offers the hosts a chance to narrow the gap at the top. Conversely, the visitors could practically secure the title in this two-horse race.

Dortmund have improved lately, but remain eight points behind. Niko Kovac’s side need a win to keep their title ambitions alive. They are unbeaten in 16 league games and have won seven of their last eight matches, something that will concern Bayern.

Die Roten hold the advantage in the championship race, knowing that victory would almost guarantee another league trophy for them. However, Vincent Kompany faces pressure because a loss at Signal Iduna Park would cut their lead to five points.

Kompany's men suffered a January dip, losing to Augsburg and drawing against Hamburg. They have since recovered with four straight wins across all competitions, including a crucial victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Both teams go into this game in very solid form.

The visitors have lost only one of their last 15 games against BVB, and haven’t been beaten at Signal Iduna since 2019. Despite this, Kovac and his side will see a real opportunity here and won’t need any further motivation.

Three tips for Dortmund vs Bayern

Bayern are favourites, and for good reason. Kompany has a very talented squad, has won all but four league games, and Harry Kane is in excellent form. They’ve also scored more (85) and conceded less (21) than any other team in the division.

Given their head-to-head record with Dortmund and their remarkable goalscoring form, Bayern are likely to win this match. They’ve only failed to score in one Bundesliga game all season, and won 2-1 in this fixture back in October.

Additionally, this match is likely to feature plenty of goals from both teams, as Der Klassiker has not seen a 0-0 draw since 2016. Both teams have scored in 11 of the last 13 meetings between these sides, and 10 of them featured over 3.5 goals.

Bayern have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last eight matches, so that will give BVB some hope of causing problems. Dortmund have found the net in 11 consecutive domestic games, so they will fancy their chances against a defence missing Manuel Neuer through injury. This should lead to an exciting encounter for fans.

Kane and Serhou Guirassy are the main goal threats on the pitch. The Englishman’s form speaks for itself, and he’s currently on track to beat Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal record from 2020/21. He’s recorded an average of scoring every 66 minutes so far, netting 28 goals in the Bundesliga.

As for Guirassy, he’s never scored in Der Klassiker, but has found form recently and will be eager to add to his tally. Guirassy has 16 goals this term, with 11 of those coming at home, so he will undoubtedly be one of BVB's main attacking threats in this match. However, Kane remains the strongest pick to find the net.

