How Should Bettors Approach Neymar-less Brazil during Selecao Slump?

Dorival Junior’s side have World Cup Qualifiers vs Colombia and Argentina this month. Given the current form, it’s better to focus on their opponents.

Brazil may be the most successful World Cup team of all time, but at the moment, they don’t seem capable of competing for the 2026 title.

Brazil’s Misfiring Attack Struggles Without Neymar

You never know what you’re going to get with Brazil going forward these days. Neymar’s absence has been a long one due to injury, and while these games were meant to be his comeback, he had to withdraw. They aren’t short of attacking options, with players like Vini Jnr and Raphinha among those who can shine, but their performances have lacked consistency.

The Selecao have drawn both of their last World Cup Qualifiers, scoring just once in each, and they suffered a surprise defeat to Paraguay in September. Six wins from 14 over the last 12 months have been far from impressive, and they are now fifth in the WCQ standings in South America. Neymar, meanwhile, got three goals and four assists in his last six outings for the Brazilians - even if the last was over a year ago.

They are tough to beat at home, with Argentina the only team to do so in Brazil over the last decade. However, Colombia will be confident of getting a goal - even if they don’t end up taking all three points home. Their form in the second half of 2024 wasn’t even close to how well the year started.

It’s worth noting that Brazil are without their first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson, in Brasilia. Alisson Becker, however, isn’t a bad substitute. While a loss isn’t expected, their form suggests they won’t have it easy either.

Revenge Against Argentina Won’t be Easy

Not many teams can boast about beating Brazil on 42 different occasions at senior level - but Argentina can. The fierce rivalry between the two nations goes back many years, and La Albiceleste have been a thorn in the Selecao’s side of late. The last time Brazil managed to beat Argentina was in 2019.

Lionel Scaloni’s side won’t be at full strength themselves, with Lionel Messi sidelined due to injury, but they are in excellent home form. Their last defeat on home soil was in November 2023, and they have won every game since. Brazil haven’t won in Argentina for almost a decade, and they’ll have a tough job changing that this week.

The hosts are favoured to win, which reflects the current state of things. Argentina are seven points clear of Brazil in the WCQ table, and they have a massive chance to extend that gap even further.

Argentina only need to pick up seven points from the remaining 18 to guarantee their automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup - but they might not even need that. They would love to take a step closer at the expense of their Brazilian rivals, and even without Messi, they should have enough to do so. Dorival needs some standout performances from his players this month, and if he gets them, the table could change drastically.