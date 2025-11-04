Marseille vs Atalanta predictions: Scoring struggles offer value

Our betting expert expects a stalemate between two sides that are inconsistent in form, especially in Europe.

+

Best bets for Marseille vs Atalanta

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at odds of 2.70 on Bet9ja

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.75 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Marseille 1-1 Atalanta

Goalscorers prediction: Marseille: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Atalanta: Ademola Lookman

Olympique Marseille are having a good second season under Robert De Zerbi. The former Brighton manager has seen his Ligue 1 side reach second spot domestically. With just two points between them and PSG, OM will be eager to push for the title.

However, they’re still trying to get their second Champions League victory of the season in their fourth attempt. The hosts enter this round of fixtures exactly at the halfway point, currently sitting 18th in the 36-team standings.

They have only accumulated three points, but have a chance to get ahead of their visitors with a win here. Atalanta’s domestic campaign has been disappointing. While they didn’t fall in the relegation zone, they have drawn too many times, leaving them in Serie A’s mid-table.

However, their European form has been slightly better, but like their hosts, they’re trying to secure their second win of the campaign. Defeat at the weekend to Udinese didn’t inspire confidence for Ivan Juric’s men ahead of Matchday 4 of the Champions League.

Probable lineups for Marseille vs Atalanta

Marseille expected lineup: Rulli, Media, Pavard, Aguerd, Murillo, Weah, O’Riley, Vermeeren, Greenwood, Paixao, Aubameyang

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Djimsiti, Hien, Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Bernasconi, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Krystovic

Stats indicate goals at both ends

Marseille have been efficient in front of goal in the Champions League. They scored six goals in three games, which is an average of two per match. Four of their last five matches saw both teams score in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the opposition scored a minimum of two goals in those four fixtures. De Zerbi will have to address those defensive issues on Wednesday night. Despite Atalanta scoring just twice in three UCL games, the hosts' high number of goals conceded will give them confidence.

In five of La Dea’s last six games that saw at least one goal, both teams managed to score. Also, both teams were able to find the net in their last meeting at the Stade Velodrome.

The hosts have kept only two clean sheets across their last 24 UCL games, so the visitors may score in this match.

Marseille vs Atalanta Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on Bet9ja

A rejuvenated career

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to have revived his career after a brief move to the Saudi Pro League. In his previous period with OM, the striker scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in 13 Europa League games.

This term, the former Arsenal man already has four goal involvements in three UCL matches (G1, A3). He has found the net six times in his last eight appearances for both club and country.

As a result, he will be a threat to the hosts and could secure the crucial point for Marseille.

Marseille vs Atalanta Betting Tip 2:Anytime goalscorer - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at odds of 2.70 on Bet9ja

Draw specialists to get a familiar result

Marseille are the favourites to win this match as they are playing at home. They’re unbeaten in 14 of their previous 15 home outings in all competitions. However, they have still not defeated the Serie A outfit in a competitive fixture.

Atalanta famously knocked the hosts out of the Europa League semi-final in 2024, going on to clinch the trophy. Interestingly, the game in France ended in a 1-1 draw. The Italians have never won a competitive fixture in France in four attempts (D2, L2).

Additionally, La Dea have only managed to secure only one away victory in this entire season. Before last weekend’s defeat, Atalanta drew five consecutive matches across all competitions. This is evidence that they’re difficult to beat and that they also struggle to find the back of the net.

Therefore, there’s a major chance that the Phocaeans and La Dea cancel each other out in this match.