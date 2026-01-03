Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions: Hosts to boost title hopes

Our betting expert expects Pep Guardiola’s team to start quickly and go on to win a high-scoring contest.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Chelsea

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea

Goalscorers prediction - Manchester City: Erling Haaland x2, Phil Foden - Chelsea: Cole Palmer

Manchester City are hoping to keep up the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race. After an unconvincing start to the season, the Citizens have hit form in recent months. They’ve not dropped points at home in the English top flight since losing to Tottenham back in August.

By contrast, Chelsea endured a miserable December, losing to Leeds and Aston Villa. They won just two of eight games across all competitions that month. A 2-2 midweek home draw against Bournemouth all but ended any lingering title hopes.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Chelsea

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, O'Reilly, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Silva, Cherki, Foden, Haaland

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro

City to make a fast start

Manchester City have been in great form, and they’ll be keen to put Chelsea under pressure from the first whistle. Guardiola’s side have tended to start quickly in the Premier League this season.

Since that early loss to Spurs, City have conceded just twice in the first half at home in the Premier League. They’ve netted 12 times before the break at the Etihad during that period.

By contrast, Chelsea’s defence has made a habit of starting slowly in recent weeks. They conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes to fall 2-0 down in their last away game at Newcastle. The Blues also let in two goals in the opening 27 minutes against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Those trends suggest that the hosts take control early in this game. Backing Man City to be ahead at the break seems good with an implied probability of 47.6%.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Bet 1: 1st Half - Manchester City to win at odds of 2.34 on 1xBet

Home attack to fire in Etihad clash

Guardiola will be very pleased with how his attack is now starting to take shape. Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki have both hit form playing behind striker Erling Haaland.

As a result, they now depend less on the Norwegian, who scored a brace in Man City’s last home game against West Ham. That match ended in a convincing 3-0 victory. It was the fifth straight Premier League home fixture in which City scored three goals.

Few defences have been able to defend against their free-flowing style of football. City have scored at least twice in 11 of their last 12 home fixtures in all competitions.

They should have too much for a Chelsea defence that allowed a season-high 2.8 xG against Bournemouth in midweek. Backing the hosts to score over 2.5 goals seems to offer value.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Bet 2: Manchester City to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.80 on 1xBet

Goals to flow in open game

Chelsea do have enough attacking quality in their ranks to suggest they can also get on the scoresheet. Cole Palmer is just getting back to full fitness and was on target against the Cherries. The Blues have only failed to score only twice all season across all competitions.

Enzo Maresca is still likely to show some ambition as he prepares to take on his former boss. His side were beaten 3-1 on their last visit to this part of Manchester. The clubs also memorably shared eight goals in a thrilling draw two years ago.

Both teams have scored in five of the last six Chelsea matches. Three of the last four have served up over 3.5 goals in total. Backing a repeat looks to offer value here with an implied probability of 44.4%.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.256 on 1xBet

