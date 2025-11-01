Man City vs Bournemouth predictions: A big test for inconsistent City

We’re backing a City victory against the plucky Cherries, with home advantage playing a part at the Etihad.

Best bets for Man City vs Bournemouth

Both teams to score at odds of 1.63 on Bet9ja

Antoine Semenyo to score or assist at odds of 2.68 on Bet9ja

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.98 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Goalscorers prediction - Man City: Haaland, Foden - Bournemouth: Semenyo

Manchester City were brought back down to earth when they were defeated by Aston Villa. However, they got back to winning ways in the Carabao Cup. They had been on a great run prior to their Villa loss, with Erling Haaland in top form. Now, however, they need to prove a point by bouncing back in the Premier League.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have fully justified their place in the top flight, climbing to second after beating Nottingham Forest last week. They’re unbeaten in seven across all competitions, and Andoni Iraola is likely delighted with their form. The Cherries won’t view themselves as underdogs here.

Probable lineups for Man City vs Bournemouth

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Gonzalez, Marmoush, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho, Haaland

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Jimenez, Senesi, Diakite, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Culvert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Backing defensive lapses

City didn’t start the season well, with Pep Guardiola’s side suffering defeats to both Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion early doors. Things did pick up, however, as they went on a nine-game run without defeat. They also seem to have sorted out their defence, having kept a number of clean sheets.

However, they have shown frailties as well. Seven teams, including Burnley and Swansea City, have found a way past them, so that’ll give Bournemouth confidence. The Cherries aren’t defensively flawless either, having kept just four clean sheets all season.

With neither side particularly watertight, this has all the makings of a high-scoring encounter. There will be a wealth of attacking talent on the pitch, all of whom can cause problems.

Man City vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.63 on Bet9ja

Bournemouth’s star man

Of all the moves Bournemouth made over the summer, keeping hold of Antoine Semenyo was probably the best of it. The 25-year-old has been a huge part of their success up to now, and is proving to be a real handful for opponents. City will need to be wary of the threat he poses.

With nine goals and assists in nine Premier League games so far, he’s a big threat in the final third. Semenyo has been involved in goals across five different matches, and after coming up empty in the last two, he could be due another. Guardiola will ensure his defence has a clear plan to contain him.

Erling Haaland – who should shake off an injury to play – is seen as the most likely goalscorer, but there’s not much value there. Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden are the bookies’ other favourites to get on the scoresheet. However, after his brace against Liverpool on the opening day, Semenyo has the mindset for a big-game goal.

Man City vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Antoine Semenyo to score or assist at odds of 2.68 on Bet9ja

Watch things open up

This clash features two teams that have been more active after the interval than in the opening 45 minutes. Iraola’s men have scored just as many in each (8), but have conceded more than four times as many in the second. That’s something the Citizens will be very aware of - mainly because of their own record.

City have scored more and conceded fewer after half-time, so they will sense an opportunity as the game goes on. Things are likely to open up, and that could well play into the hosts’ hands. Evanilson may return for the visitors, however, and that would be a huge boost given his quality and work ethic.

We expect Guardiola’s side to come out on top, but only just, as the Cherries fight hard to keep their unbeaten run intact.