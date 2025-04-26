Liverpool vs Tottenham Predictions: Reds to Clinch Title at Anfield

The Reds are in need of only one point to clinch the Premier League title. We’re backing them for all three.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.69 on 1xBet

Liverpool to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

We expect a 2-1 win for Liverpool over Tottenham.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool have been waiting five years to once again clinch the Premier League title. Now they can do it on home soil at Anfield, with everything in their hands. Six consecutive home wins in the league is the perfect form going into this one, and they haven’t lost on home turf since September.

On top of that, Tottenham’s form has dipped. Their progression in the Europa League is keeping their season alive, but their league campaign is likely to be quickly forgotten. The loss to Nottingham Forest made it five defeats in seven, and they’re set for their lowest finish in three decades.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Allisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Vin, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Liverpool to Do Just Enough

Liverpool haven’t really blown anybody away lately, as they’ve won seven of their last eight matches by scoring once. Therefore, we can expect a similar outcome in this title decider because they have managed to do just enough on many occasions this season.

Arsenal’s Crystal Palace draw means that a point is all the Reds need to win the league, and they get to do it at home. They wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity. With 12 wins from 14 at home in the Premier League, they can finish the job.

The hosts are clear favourites at home, but there’ve only been over 3.5 goals in two of their last 10 across all competitions. Liverpool have lost three times to the Spurs across 23 matches over the last decade, and to make matters worse, Son Heung-min will likely miss out.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 1: Liverpool and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.69 on 1xBet

Spurs Often Find the Net

Ange Postecoglou and his side are going through a rough patch at the moment. Based on their current form, they are about to have their worst league campaign since the 1993/94 season. It’s hard to see that being any different at Anfield in such a big game.

However, Spurs can score goals. Although they’ve won only three of their last 10 home and away matches, they have scored in seven. In fact, 61% of their Premier League games this season have resulted in both teams scoring.

That said, the only thing that can save their season now is the Europa League semi-final on the horizon. Therefore, they may not throw everything at Liverpool. Our Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions suggest Arne Slot’s side are going to try to capitalize on that.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 2: Liverpool to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Reds to End with a Flourish

Liverpool have scored more second-half goals than any other team in England’s top-flight. Not only have the Reds found the net 42 times after half-time in 2024/25, nine times more than their nearest competitor, but they’ve also conceded the fewest (15).

Meanwhile, Tottenham have scored more (17) in the final 15 minutes than any other 15-minute period of matches. You’d expect the visitors to be more cautious away from home. However, Slot’s side should still find a way, even if it takes them a while

If only first halves were taken into account, Liverpool would be third, nine points behind Arsenal. In second halves, they’d be 19 points clear of second place. Expect the Reds to finish strong since a trophy is on the line.