Inter Miami vs Porto predictions: Messi announces his arrival

We’ve got three Inter Miami vs Porto predictions for this Club World Cup match on Thursday, June 19th.

+

Both teams drew their opening games, setting up a crucial matchday two clash. Our expert suggests Group A’s goal duck to be broken.

Best bets for Inter Miami vs Porto

Porto win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.21 on 1xBet

Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.375 on 1xBet

Lionel Messi anytime scorer at odds of 2.95 on 1xBet

Porto are expected to beat Inter Miami 2-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Club World Cup is now at the matchday two stage. Meanwhile, Group A is completely locked, as all four teams have secured one point in their opening games.

Not a single goal was scored in Group A on matchday one. However, since the stakes are now higher, we can expect a more open approach across the group.

Inter Miami are on home soil for this tournament, with the Club World Cup being held in America. Although they played their first game in Miami, they still drew 0-0 with Al Ahly. They’re unbeaten in four games, but they may struggle against superior opposition based on their group opening match.

Porto were involved in a goalless draw with Palmeiras on opening day, and they’re the highest-ranked team in Group A, according to Opta. Living up to expectations may be problematic for them. However, they have shown that they tend to excel against inferior opposition.

Probable lineups for Inter Miami vs Porto

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari, Fray, Weigandt, Falcon, Allen, Busquets, Redondo Solari, Elonode, Segovia, Messi, Suarez.

Porto Expected Lineup: Ramos, Fernandes, Pedro, Marcando, Joao Mario, Varela, Veiga, Moura, Vieira, Mora, Samu.

Porto to edge in landmark affair

For the first time in Club World Cup history, a side competing in the MLS take on a side from mainland Europe. They’ll hope to do better than their MLS counterparts, LAFC, who lost 2-0 against Chelsea on Monday evening.

Inter Miami’s opening day 0-0 draw with Al Ahly, considered the weakest team in Group A, was difficult to watch. Now, their shortcomings are likely to be exposed against superior opposition.

This game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which certainly won’t suit Inter Miami. They haven’t won an away game since a 1-0 victory at Columbus Crew on 19 April. Only three wins from their last 11 games isn’t a good record for the out-of-form Americans.

They do at least tend to be involved in entertaining fixtures, as their nine games before Sunday’s 0-0 draw have seen over 2.5 goals. Porto aren’t always involved in high-scoring games. However, given Inter Miami’s form and what’s at stake, we expect it to be fairly open.

Inter Miami vs Porto Bet 1: Porto win and Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.21 on 1xBet

Expect first-half entertainment

Both of these sides know that a win would be enormous for their progression. This suggests that they will start aggressively to gain an early advantage.

On matchday one, both teams’ games followed a similar pattern. Porto’s clash against Palmeiras amassed over 1.8 xG in the first half, while Inter Miami’s game saw an even higher first-half xG tally of 2.05. Therefore, both teams displayed that there is potential for a high-scoring first 45 minutes on matchday one.

Before their opening day draw with Al Ahly, five of Inter Miami’s last seven games had seen at least two first-half goals. In fact, no side has scored more first-half goals than them in the MLS this term. Meanwhile, only a handful of sides have conceded more than them in the same period.

Since both teams have created many scoring opportunities early in recent games, Over 1.5 first-half goals seems generously priced.

Inter Miami vs Porto Bet 2: Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.375 on 1xBet

Messi to leave his calling card

It seems certain that Lionel Messi will soon do something exciting that makes the tournament more lively. Facing European opposition is what he does best and is how he made a name for himself. Meanwhile, it’s a new experience for most in the Inter Miami ranks.

He’s faced Porto once previously in his career, having scored and assisted against them while playing for Barcelona in August 2011. The Argentinian had a game-high five shots against Al Ahly, so it could be argued that he's getting closer and is likely to score soon.

After the game, Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano admitted that his side were nervous. As their nerves have likely settled, we may see a different approach from the Americans. This should take the pressure off of Messi a bit. He’s priced generously to score, given how short-priced some Porto players are.