5 handicap picks for this weekend

We’ve examined European leagues to find some value bets, including picks from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and more.

Handicap picks Odds Man City -1 vs Newcastle 2.79 AC Milan +1 vs Inter Milan 1.46 Barcelona -1 vs Athletic Club 1.60 Lille -1 vs Paris FC 2.05 Bayern Munich -2 vs Freiburg 1.87

An alternative way in

Some European clubs are already showing their championship credentials, while others are underperforming. Additionally, there are plenty of teams that are proving themselves worthy of putting up a significant fight in their respective title races. Regardless of their current status, the handicap market can provide valuable betting opportunities.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City -1

Pep Guardiola’s City are currently in very good form. The Magpies, meanwhile, have been very inconsistent and are understandably the underdogs as they host the Cityzens this weekend. The visitors have won seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, achieving a victory margin of two goals or more in six of those games.

Eddie Howe’s team play better at home than away, but have been vulnerable defensively at times this season. They’ve kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches at St. James’ Park, but City have the quality to break through their backline. With Erling Haaland performing strongly, the Manchester giants are expected to score plenty.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan +1

Internazionale have been the best team in Milan for some time, but this superiority hasn’t been visible in their head-to-head clashes. Milan are unbeaten in five against their city rivals, and won 3-0 the last time they met. I Rossoneri are in good form this season, as well, and despite being third in the table, they’ve lost fewer games than Inter have.

There is also no real home advantage for I Nerazzurri since they share the San Siro stadium with their rivals. Therefore, Massimiliano Allegri will be confident. After three wins from the last five Derby della Madonninas, the team in red and black is likely to win again.

Barcelona -1 vs Athletic Club

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga, trailing rivals Real Madrid by three points following their El Classico defeat last month. However, they’ve rarely slipped up in the league this season. They have only dropped points in three games, and they’ve scored in every match.

In their nine victories, they have won by 2+ goals on six occasions, showing that they are a strong attacking force. Athletic, conversely, have a negative goal difference and are struggling for form. Barca will also want to put on a strong display as they finally return to the Nou Camp, so fans may see a big victory.

Lille -1 vs Paris FC

Lille host Paris FC despite their poor run of form. LOSC have lost three of their last four games across all competitions and have scored only once in those matches. However, they’ve been much stronger at home, scoring seven in their last two matches, which demonstrates their attacking talent.

The visitors have been entertaining to watch this season, as they have scored 18 and conceded 21. They sit mid-table after 11 matches following a very inconsistent start. Marseille scored five goals against them this season, and Les Dogues will be backing themselves to return to winning form here, especially on home soil.

Bayern -2 vs Freiburg

Bayern Munich are in formidable form this season, with Harry Kane leading the line and Vincent Kompany’s men already six points clear. They face a Freiburg side with one win across six Bundesliga games, and without an away victory since September. A home win is highly expected, with Kane likely to be involved in the scoring.

Die Bayern have a good record against Breisgau-Brasilianer, losing only once over the last decade and winning 14 of the 19 meetings. This match is likely to feature a strong home display and a comfortable victory as the German giants aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.

