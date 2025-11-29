Girona vs Real Madrid predictions: Strikers to fire in a score draw

Our betting expert expects another high-scoring match involving Real Madrid, with Kylian Mbappe and Vladyslav Vanat both on target.

Best bets for Girona vs Real Madrid

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.99 on Bet9ja

Vladyslav Vanat to score anytime at odds of 3.50 on Bet9ja

Kylian Mbappe to score first at odds of 3.10 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Girona 2-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Girona: Vladyslav Vanat, Azzedine Ounahi - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2

It has been an eventful week for Real Madrid. They could only draw 2-2 at newly-promoted Elche last weekend. This reduced their lead at the top of La Liga to just a single point over Barcelona.

Los Blancos followed that up with a 4-3 win away to Olympiacos in the Champions League. Mbappe scored all of their goals in a remarkable game in Greece.

Girona are up next, and the Catalans are currently struggling in the bottom three. However, that’s largely a result of a really poor start to the season. Their current form is much better, and they picked up an excellent 1-1 draw at Real Betis last weekend.

Probable lineups for Girona vs Real Madrid

Girona expected lineup: Gazzaniga, Moreno, Reis, Martinez, Rincon, Martin, Witsel, Ounahi, Gil, Vanat, Tsygankov

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Ceballos, Bellingham, Valverde, Vinicius, Mbappe

Goals to flow at Montilivi

Real Madrid were without four central defenders and their first-choice goalkeeper during midweek. Thibaut Courtois should return on Sunday, but they still have doubts over their centre-backs. That suggests they may be vulnerable at the back once more.

Their league trip to Elche last weekend was also very open, generating a combined 4.8 xG. Goals are likely against a Girona side managed by one of the most positive coaches in La Liga.

The Catalans also have selection doubts at the back. Their most experienced defender, Daley Blind, is nursing an injury. Three of their opening seven home league fixtures have produced over 3.5 goals in total. There seems to be value in backing a repeat here with an implied probability of 50%.

Girona vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.99 on Bet9ja

Vanat to exploit gaps in the Madrid defence

Girona were active late in the transfer window. They appear to have made some shrewd signings. Azzedine Ounahi has impressed in midfield, while Vladyslav Vanat has settled quickly up front.

The Ukrainian has scored three times in his opening 10 appearances in La Liga. He got on the end of a neat team move to score at Betis last time out. With winger Bryan Gil now back to full fitness following an injury, the striker is starting to get more service.

Real Madrid defend with a very high line, which should leave gaps for Vanat to exploit. He may also benefit from aerial opportunities, as Los Blancos appear vulnerable to crosses in midweek. Given those defensive issues, backing Vanat to score anytime seems like a value bet in this match.

Girona vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Vladyslav Vanat to score anytime at odds of 3.50 on Bet9ja

In-form Mbappe to strike first

Mbappe had gone through a slight dip in form prior to Real Madrid’s trip to Greece. However, he was very much on top of his game with a stunning four-goal return in Piraeus. The Frenchman’s blend of speed and skill could be too much for an inexperienced Girona defence on Sunday.

Mbappe has already scored 22 goals in 18 appearances for his club this season. No player has scored more goals in La Liga, while the 26-year-old averages 4.8 attempts per game. That’s also the highest figure in the Spanish top flight.

50% of Mbappe’s club goals this season have come before the break. The Frenchman has already scored first on five occasions in the league. This makes him the outstanding candidate to do the same here, with an implied probability of 32.3%.