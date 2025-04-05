Fulham vs Liverpool Predictions: The Reds Win Away and the Hosts Score

Get three Fulham vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips from our football expert, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at 15:00 on 06/04/2025.

+

Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Fulham vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 3.55 with Bet9ja

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with Bet9ja

Mo Salah to score anytime at odds of 2.00 with Bet9ja

The Reds should leave Craven Cottage with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool travel to west London on Sunday for an afternoon clash with top-half Fulham, who remain on the fringes of potential Champions League qualification.

It’s evident how competitive the top half of the table has been this season as the Cottagers are just four points shy of Chelsea. That’s despite Marco Silva’s Fulham losing 50% of their last ten Premier League games.

Their FA Cup quarter-final loss at home to Crystal Palace was a blow. However, Marco Silva’s men still have a genuine chance of qualifying for any of the three European club competitions next season.

As for the league leaders, Liverpool, they continue to perform relentlessly. Speculation lingers over the futures of key stars like Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. Yet, the Reds have been in imperious form recently, having secured a win at Manchester City, followed by home wins over Newcastle and Southampton.

Their nine-point gap over Arsenal at the summit could extend to 12, considering they still have a game in hand. Liverpool have only lost once all season. They are comfortably the league’s top scorers too, with 69 goals in 29 games.

Probable Lineups for Fulham vs Liverpool

Fulham Expected Lineup: Leno; Diop, Cuenca, Andersen, Castagne, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson; Bradley, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Jota

Away Win with Goals at Both Ends

It’s practically impossible not to back a Liverpool win here. They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Fulham. They’ve also managed to beat the likes of Man City and Newcastle with relative ease.

Interestingly, both teams have scored in their last six meetings. In fact, eight of their last ten meetings would’ve been profitable for those backing Both Teams to Score (Yes).

That’s why we’re happy to get more value by pairing an away win with both teams to get on the scoresheet.

Fulham vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 3.55 with Bet9ja

History Suggests Goals are Likely

In addition, seven of their last nine meetings at Craven Cottage have also yielded three or more goals. This time last year, Liverpool romped to a 3-1 victory in west London, and we envisage a very similar outcome this time around.

Fulham average 1.47 goals scored per home game and have only failed to score in 20% of their home fixtures.

Meanwhile, Liverpool haven’t failed to score in any game so far this season. The fact that Liverpool have won to nil in almost half (47%) of their games is a slight concern. However, the historical data suggests Fulham had been able to breach the Reds’ defence before.

Fulham vs Liverpool Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with Bet9ja

Salah Still Offers Value

Despite growing speculation about his departure this summer, Mo Salah’s form for Liverpool has remained consistent. In fact, the Egyptian is on track to have his best season in a Red jersey.

He’s scored 27 goals in 29 games, at a strike rate of around 93%. With the betting markets giving him a probability of 52.63% to score on Sunday, backing him seems like an obvious choice in our Fulham vs Liverpool predictions.

Salah has scored three goals and registered two assists in his last seven appearances for Liverpool against Fulham.