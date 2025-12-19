Fontenay vs PSG predictions: Dominant Ligue 1 side

Our betting expert expects PSG to ease past their way through the semi-pro side to book their spot in the next round of the French Cup.

Best bets for Fontenay vs PSG

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fontenay 0-6 PSG

Fontenay 0-6 PSG Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Desire Doue, Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia x2, Bradley Barcola

Fontenay is not a name that most football fans will recognize. That’s because the semi-pro outfit play in the French fifth tier, known as National 3 Group B. They were only founded in 1991, and the Stade Emmanuel Murzeau is their home stadium.

The community-based club have played 11 games in the league so far, recording five wins and five losses. As a result, they are in sixth place, nine points away from the top spot. Finishing first is necessary for promotion to the National 2 division.

They were on a run of three consecutive wins, but have now lost three of their last four outings. However, they’ve managed to win two games in the French Cup to earn this match against PSG. Manager Philippe Guilloteau will be looking forward to this event, as teams in the National 3 league rarely get the chance to play against the French champions.

Ligue 1 has commenced its winter break, so PSG played their final league fixture last weekend. The Parisians saw off Metz 3-2 to remain just one point behind current league leaders Lens.

During the week, PSG were involved in the Intercontinental Cup final against Flamengo from Brazil. The European side won on penalties, after the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and additional time.

Luis Enrique will be keen to secure the Coupe de France for a third consecutive year under his leadership. However, PSG's journey to the final starts with this round of 64 match against the little-known Fontenay.

Probable lineups for Fontenay vs PSG

Fontenay expected lineup: Badri, Digol-Ndozangue, Graffin, Deplanque, Zomenio, Belbachir, Bedime, Rauturier, Mayi, Renou, Diawara

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Lee, Kvaratskhelia, Doue

Goalfest expected

PSG are overwhelming favourites to defeat Fontenay on Saturday. Last season, the current champions played every round away from home and still managed to get the job done. Moreover, they notably defeated Stade Briochin, who were playing in National 2 at the time, 7-0.

The hosts are in poor form, having lost two back-to-back league matches. Additionally, they won four and lost two of the six league matches they played at home. This is the first time they are facing PSG, and an upset is very unlikely.

With the Parisians unbeaten in their last four matches, they seem set to continue this streak in this round-of-64 fixture. They have scored nine goals in their last four games, which equates to an average of 2.25 goals per game. Facing a team in the fifth tier of French football is likely to result in a large number of goals.

Fontenay vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Handicap 1x2 - PSG with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.39 on 1xBet

Clinical in both halves

PSG will likely show off their incredible Ligue 1 form in this fixture. In the French top-flight, the Parisians have already dominated the majority of their opposition. Domestically, Enrique’s men lead the away table, as they’ve won five of their nine road trips.

Additionally, PSG have been the best team in the country during the first half of matches. If the league standings were based only on results from the first half, PSG would be in first place.

However, there is also bad news for the home team. The visitors have a strong habit of scoring in the second half as well. The champions have scored a goal after halftime in 14 of their 16 Ligue 1 matches.

As a result, this statistic supports our argument that PSG is likely to win both halves of the game.

Fontenay vs PSG Betting Tip 2: PSG to win both halves - Yes at odds of 1.29 on 1xBet

Another dominant performance

Squad rotation or not, the best team in the land will not let up against a semi-pro outfit. In Ligue 1, they average two goals per away game and top the scoring charts in the division. Overall, they’ve scored 35 goals in 16 games, one behind the top scorers, Marseille.

Of PSG’s five away victories in the league, two arrived by a three-goal margin. At the start of December, Enrique’s men have dominated Rennes 5-0. Their 7-0 victory against National 2 opposition last term in this competition suggests more of the same at the weekend.

Fontenay vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - PSG to win by 3+ goals at odds of 1.53 on 1xBet

