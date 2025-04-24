5 Underdogs to Back Across Europe this Weekend

Some teams are battling to stay up, while others have little to play for. With that in mind, we look at which underdogs could come out on top.

We’re approaching the business end of the season - who could cause upsets across the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A?

Five underdogs to back this weekend Odds West Ham or draw v Brighton 2.293 Leganes to beat Girona 3.165 Roma or draw v Inter 2.138 Union Berlin to beat Bochum 3.215 Nantes to beat Toulouse 3.175

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton’s Worrying Drop-off

Fabian Hürzeler’s men were unstoppable at one point, but they’re currently enduring a bit of an FA Cup hangover. The penalty shootout exit to Nottingham Forest last month seems to have taken a toll, as the Seagulls have not won a game since. They couldn’t even secure three points against the whipping boys, Leicester City.

West Ham, meanwhile, know that even a point away at the Amex Stadium would secure their Premier League status for another year. The Hammers aren’t in great form themselves, but they have avoided defeat in five of their last eight. If they can do that again, they can approach their final four games with ease.

West Ham or draw v Brighton

Leganes’ Huge Survival Opportunity

If Leganes are to stand any chance of surviving in La Liga, then this game is a must-win. By the time the final whistle blows, they could be within two points of safety - or eight points adrift. Plus they have home advantage.

Their opponents, Girona, are in horrid form, having lost four on the spin, and they’re winless in 10 league games. Leganes haven’t been much better, but draws against Osasuna and Mallorca after beating Getafe have kept their hopes alive. Borja Jiménez’s men have every motivation to cause an upset, and the visitors will be low on confidence.

Leganes to beat Girona

Roma’s Unbeaten Run Continues

Roma’s impressive form under Claudio Ranieri deserves recognition. December was the last time they were beaten in Serie A, and that form has kept them in the race for a UCL spot. They’ve faced Lazio, Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan in that period, none of which could pick up three points.

Inter are, of course, vying for the league title - but their recent form has been patchy. Their European run may have hindered them, and a surprise defeat to Bologna last week saw Napoli close the gap. I Giallorossi will be confident of causing problems at the San Siro.

Roma or draw v Inter

Bochum Destined for the Drop

Over the last 10 matches, only 10 Bundesliga teams have picked up fewer points than Bochum’s eight. They also go into their game against Union Berlin on the back of five straight defeats. The relegation play-offs seem to be their only shot at survival.

On the flip side, the Berliners’ recent form has guaranteed their spot in next year’s top-flight. A run of six without defeat, including a very credible draw with Bayern Munich, sees them sitting 13th. Even with only pride to play for, they’ll want victory at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Union Berlin to beat Bochum

Toulouse in Relegation Form

Things are not looking good for Toulouse in Ligue 1 at the moment. They’re not mathematically safe yet, and they’ve picked up just one solitary point over the last six games. Only doomed Montpellier have managed fewer.

Nantes may be lower than them in the table, but they have shown signs of life lately. Wins over Lille and Nice in recent weeks have shown they still have plenty of fight, and a victory would see them draw level with Les Violets. Three points would be vital for their survival bid.

Nantes to beat Toulouse