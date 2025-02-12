FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Sociedad’s Away Woes

A UEFA Europa League Round of 16 spot is on the line. Our expert gives his FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad predictions, and goals are on the menu.

FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.06 on Bet9ja

Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on Bet9ja

Draw or Real Sociedad and both teams to score at odds of 2.37 on Bet9ja

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Midtjylland started the season in excellent form domestically and currently sit joint top of the Superliga table in Denmark, but their recent form has been concerning. With just six wins in their last 15 across all competitions, Sociedad will see this match-up as an opportunity.

The visitors, however, have faced difficulties on the road of late – winning only one of their last five – and will need a good performance. Current form, however, points to a game with plenty of goals. You have to rewind to March 2023 to find Midtjylland’s last 0-0, and Sociedad have only been involved in three over the last 12 months.

Probable Lineups for FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad

FC Midtjylland Expected Lineup: Lossi, Mbabu, Diao, Bech, Paulinho, Castillo, Andersson, Sorensen, Osorio, Simsir, Buksa

Real Sociedad Expected Lineup: Remiro, Aramburu, Aguerd, Zubeldia, Munoz, Kubo, Mendez, Kubo, Sucic, Becker, Oyarzabal

Recent Form Suggests Goals

You might not know this about Midtjylland, but they’re a team that practically guarantee goals – even if they are not always the ones scoring them.

For example, if somebody had attended every single one of their games since the start of 2021, they would have seen only nine 0-0 draws. Their 2024 ended with some tough results, but a strong start to the new year puts them in a strong position to welcome their La Liga opponents.

As for Sociedad, they are another side that tend to see goals in their games – with over 1.5 being scored in 14 of their last 20. There have also been over 2.5 goals scored in all but two of their last seven in Europe, so betting on goals seems to be a safe bet.

FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad 1: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.06 on Bet9ja.

Sociedad Struggle Away from Home

Priced at 2.00 to win, the Spaniards may be the favourites for this one, but they are unlikely to have an easy time. They have been beaten six times in 10 away matches since early November, and their only UEL win on the road came against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The hosts, meanwhile, have found European football challenging of late, with only one win in their last five. However, they have performed better at home. A 2-2 draw with Fenerbahce last time out saw them grab a late equaliser, and they hope to take that confidence into this week.

Both teams have scored in Sociedad’s last four UEL matches, while the Danes have kept only four home clean sheets in Europe since the start of 2024.

FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on Bet9ja.

Back Two Possible Outcomes

FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad predictions are tricky due to both teams’ recent inconsistency. Therefore, it could well be worth hedging your bets by backing the favourites from Spain – but also a potential draw.

It’s the first time these two have met, so there’s no head-to-head history. However, with the aforementioned goal statistics, there’s reason to envisage BTTS. Imanol Alguacil’s side appear to have the upper hand over Midtjylland, but don’t rule out the Danes entirely, as unexpected outcomes can occur.

Considering Txuri-Urdin’s struggles away from home, it’s possible Alguacil may settle for a draw in this one. They’ll be confident of finishing the job at Reale Stadium later this month.