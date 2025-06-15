Chelsea vs LAFC predictions: Capitalise on prolific frontlines

We bring you three enticing Chelsea vs LAFC predictions for their Club World Cup fixture on 16 June 2025 - including a case for a goal fest.

+

Our betting expert tips Chelsea to dominate possession and overpower LAFC on Monday night.

Best bets for Chelsea vs LAFC

1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.30 on Bet9ja

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.88 on Bet9ja

Totals - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on Bet9ja

Chelsea should win 4-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea view last season as a success. The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League and capped off the season with Europa Conference League silverware.

Now, Enzo Maresca’s side have a shot at more glory in their third appearance at the Club World Cup. They’ve made the final twice before, winning once in 2021.

Chelsea start their Club World Cup campaign against the ‘home’ side, LAFC, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Black and Gold snuck into this competition at the last moment, after winning a play-in match against Mexican outfit, Club America.

After landing themselves in Group D, Steve Cherundolo’s men won’t just be there to participate. With a strong mix of youth and experience in the squad - and already in the middle of their league campaign - there are no signs of slowing down.

As the highlight fixture for Monday, this one is bound to be an exciting watch, filled with several valuable betting options.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs LAFC

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Jörgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernández, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

LAFC Expected Lineup: Lloris; Palencia, Marlon, Segura, Hollingshead; Jesus, Yeboah, Tillman, Delgado, Bouanga, Ebobisse

Experience gives Chelsea an edge

Chelsea head into this match in high spirits after their commanding 4-1 victory over Real Betis 4-1 in the cup final. Maresca has bolstered the team’s forward line by adding Liam Delap, but they will be without Jadon Sancho after his return to Man Utd.

The Blues have only suffered two defeats in their last 10 games. They are confident they can dominate possession on Monday night and dictate the play. However, LAFC will be equally confident as they enter this fixture on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions (4 wins, 6 draws).

What truly sets Chelsea apart in this fixture is their pedigree. With a squad full of world-class talent, they should secure a comfortable victory against the MLS outfit.

Chelsea vs LAFC Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.30 on Bet9ja

Dual defensive weaknesses

Despite Chelsea’s attacking prowess, their defence remains vulnerable. The Blues conceded 43 goals from their 38 Premier League matches last season, meaning they shipped an average of 1.13 goals per game. Additionally, 58% of their matches saw both teams score on the day.

There are similar circumstances surrounding LAFC, as the Black and Gold have netted 30 goals in MLS already, averaging 1.88 goals per game. However, they’ve conceded 23 in 16 matches, which highlights their defensive issues.

Cherundolo’s charges have seen both teams hit the back of the net in each of their last four outings. Across the MLS season, 75% of LAFC’s away games from their BMO Stadium have seen both teams score.

LAFC have only mustered two clean sheets in their last 12 outings, which offers more hope to the Premier League side. They’ve also scored at least two in their last 11 games.

With both teams heavily relying on their respective attacks, goals may be likely.

Chelsea vs LAFC Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.88 on Bet9ja

Signs point to firing frontlines

Building on the idea that goals could dominate this fixture, the question is: how many? Chelsea recorded two 4-1 wins in their last seven matches, with three matches in that sequence producing more than four goals.

However, it’s LAFC’s recent form that should motivate Cole Palmer and company on Monday night. LAFC have seen more than four goals scored in six of their last nine matches, accounting for 67% of those matches.

With the Black and Gold conceding 18 times in their last dozen matches, the Blues will likely capitalise on a defence that’s not as solid as what they’re used to every week.