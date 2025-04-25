Chelsea vs Everton Predictions: Hosts to Reignite Their Top 4 Chances

Get 3 Chelsea vs Everton predictions & betting tips from our football expert on a must-win Premier League game for the hosts on 26th April at 13:30.

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Everton

Chelsea to win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 2.67 with Bet9ja

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.90 with Bet9ja

Under 0.5 1st Half Goals at odds of 2.88 with Bet9ja

Chelsea should eventually grind Everton down to land a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sixth-placed Chelsea entertain 13th-placed Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime, with the Blues desperate to inch back into the Champions League qualification places.

Enzo Maresca’s men were buoyed by a late comeback in last week’s west London derby at Fulham. They came from a goal down to win 2-1 with two late goals, including a memorable cameo substitute display by youngster Tyrique George.

Chelsea were the better side throughout and registered eight shots on target at Craven Cottage to Fulham’s one. After Aston Villa’s late defeat at Manchester City, Chelsea’s hopes of finishing inside the top four were slightly dented. However, a home win over an Everton side in a safe, mid-table position would get them back on track.

David Moyes’ Everton have turned their fortunes around since the New Year. After their 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa on 15th January, the Toffees have only lost twice in 13 Premier League games.

The experienced Scotsman has reorganised and re-energised the Everton squad. They’ve drawn five of their last eight games and proved hard to beat. However, with safety assured and a top-half finish out of the question, there’s little for them to play for this weekend. They may also be without the dependable centre-half James Tarkowski. The 32-year-old sustained a hamstring injury last week and is a major doubt for Saturday.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Everton

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Sanchez; James, Cucurella, Chalobah, Colwill, Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke, Neto, Palmer, Jackson

Everton Expected Lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Mykolenko, Keane, Branthwaite, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Broja

Blues to Win With a Clean Sheet

It’s clear Stamford Bridge has been a fortress for Chelsea this season. The young Blues have won 56% of their home games in 2024/25. That’s well above the league average of 40%.

Chelsea have also scored first in almost two-thirds (62%) of their home games. Looking at this weekend’s opponents, Everton, the Toffees could already be on the beach. Sitting in 13th place, Everton are six points shy of 12th-placed Crystal Palace but 17 points clear of the drop zone.

David Moyes has revitalised the Toffees, but they’ve still only managed one win in their last eight games. They’ve drawn five of them, but scoring goals remains a big issue away from Merseyside. They’ve scored just 0.75 goals per away game, and that’s why we’re backing Chelsea to win with a shutout.

Chelsea vs Everton Bet 1: Chelsea to Win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 2.67 with Bet9ja

A Goal-Fest Seems Unlikely

Although Everton don’t score many goals away from home, they don’t concede many either. In fact, their 1.19 goals conceded per away game is well below the league average (1.52).

The last seven Everton league games have featured two or fewer goals. They only conceded once to both Liverpool and Arsenal in early April.

Chelsea have been solid in front of goal, albeit far from the most dangerous in the final third. They’ve scored 1.88 goals per home game this season. Four of the five teams above them in the table have scored more than them in 2024/25. For these reasons, we think backing two or fewer goals at a 53.48% probability is the value pick of our Chelsea vs Everton predictions.

Chelsea vs Everton Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.90 with Bet9ja

Moyes’ Men Could Frustrate Chelsea Early On

Less than a third (32%) of Everton’s goals conceded this season have arrived in the first half of games. In addition, 38% of their away games have ended goalless at the half-time interval.

Everton will no doubt aim to stifle and frustrate the Blues in the opening exchanges. Chelsea even drew a blank in the opening 45 of their last home game against third-bottom Ipswich.

Their fans booed Enzo Maresca’s men off the pitch that afternoon, before the Blues fought back to draw 2-2. With Champions League qualification still within reach, the pressure is on this young Chelsea team to deliver. We envisage Everton keeping things tight in the first period before eventually wilting in the second 45.