Chelsea vs Barcelona predictions: Hosts to edge European thriller

Our betting expert expects an entertaining game to end in a home victory, with Pedro Neto on target.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Barcelona

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.06 on 1xBet

Chelsea to win at odds of 2.42 on 1xBet

Pedro Neto to score anytime at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 3-2 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez - Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal

Chelsea take good form into this match. They have won four of their last five games in all competitions. Also, they claimed a 2-0 away victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, the Blues have work to do if they want to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League. They could only draw 2-2 away to Qarabag in their last European game. The same goes for Barcelona, who have an identical record of seven points from four matches so far.

The Catalans were 4-0 winners on Saturday against Athletic Club, as they made their long-awaited return to Camp Nou. Barca’s overall form has been patchy, with five wins and three defeats from their last nine games.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Barcelona

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Neto, Estevao, Garnacho, Pedro

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde, De Jong, Fermin, Yamal, Olmo, Ferran, Lewandowski

Goals to flow at Stamford Bridge

Barcelona kept a clean sheet at the weekend, but they’d gone 10 matches without one prior to that. Hansi Flick’s side continue to take risks with their high line. They’ve frequently been vulnerable on the road, conceding four against Sevilla and three against Club Brugge.

All of their last four matches have produced at least four goals. The return of some key attacking players has given them a boost. Robert Lewandowski has scored four in his last two Barca games, while Raphinha came back from injury on Saturday.

Chelsea’s recent matches have also been entertaining affairs. Seven of their last nine in all competitions have produced at least three goals. Given the opposition, backing another high-scoring Blues game on Tuesday seems to offer value.

Chelsea vs Barcelona Bet 1:Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.06 on 1xBet

Blues to edge a thriller

Enzo Maresca’s team are the slight favourites for this game. Their recent form justifies that status. They’ve got eight wins out of 10 overall as they head into Tuesday night.

The Londoners have also won four out of five at Stamford Bridge. That includes a dominant 5-1 win over Ajax in their last Champions League home game.

Barcelona will provide a sterner test. However, the visitors will be without their most influential midfielder, Pedri, to injury. Raphinha is also not fully fit, so their defensive issues are not the only problems.

The Catalans have conceded at least twice in each of their last four away fixtures in all competitions. That suggests there’s value in backing a home win, with an implied probability of 43.5%.

Chelsea vs Barcelona Bet 2:Chelsea to win at odds of 2.42 on 1xBet

In-form Neto to strike again

With Cole Palmer sidelined, and Liam Delap yet to find form, Chelsea have relied on spreading the goals this season. They’ve done that successfully. Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto are the club’s joint-top scorers in the Premier League.

Neto has stepped up in recent weeks. The Portuguese winger took his Premier League goal tally to four by scoring at Burnley on Saturday. He was also on target in their previous match against Wolves.

The 25-year-old has kicked on following a strong Club World Cup, where he scored three times in six matches. He has averaged 1.5 shots per game in both the Premier League and Champions League this term. Facing an unconvincing Barca defence, Neto is good value to score anytime with an implied probability of just 23.8%.