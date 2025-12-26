Chelsea vs Aston Villa predictions: Three tips for this huge clash

Villa’s Villa’s impressive run of form must end eventually, and it could happen against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea to win at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Morgan Rogers to score or assist at odds of 2.60 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

Goalscorers Prediction - Chelsea: Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro - Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers

Chelsea’s season is going well overall, and they approach the end of 2025 in fourth place in the Premier League. However, their recent results have been inconsistent. They’ve only won two of their last seven fixtures across all competitions. Despite this, they showed strong character by recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s form has been perfect. Unai Emery’s men are currently on a nine-game winning streak in both domestic and European fixtures and sit third in the table. Although they have won narrowly on several occasions, they consistently manage to secure victory.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea expected lineup: Sánchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martínez, Cash, Lindelöf, Konsa, Maatsen, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins

A tight contest expected in London

Chelsea are close to full strength as they play host to the Villans, with Liam Delap and Esteban ‘probably’ available, according to Enzo Maresca. However, Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia remain absent with no confirmed return date. Villa will be without Ross Barkley, Evann Guessand, and Tyrone Mings, but these absences haven't stopped them from winning recently.

Both sides include high-quality players in their ranks, so a tight game is expected in London. The Blues may have been inconsistent recently, but they’ve won seven of 11 home games in 2025/26, losing only twice. After their recent draw with Arsenal and 2-0 victory over Everton, the hosts will be confident despite the visitors’ form.

Their head-to-head record also suggests a close tie. Last year, each team won their home fixture, and the game before that ended in a draw. It really is a fixture that could go either way, but Villa’s luck could run out this weekend.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Chelsea to win at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

A tightly-fought affair

As previously mentioned, there’s certainly no clear favourite for this clash. Chelsea have home advantage, but Aston Villa’s confidence will be very high due to their winning streak. It’s definitely a game that will feature action at both ends.

The Villans have pushed their luck in some of their recent fixtures, too. They’ve conceded in seven of their last eight victories across all competitions, and all of those games resulted in a one-goal winning margin. In the league, they’ve only won once by more than a single goal this season.

Neither side ranks particularly highly in the BTTS chart, with both on 53% for 2025/26. However, both are likely to score in this match. Moreover, both have attacking quality, and neither defence has been perfect.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Remarkable Rogers

Morgan Rogers is having an excellent season at Villa Park. The 23-year-old has recorded seven goals and three assists in his 17 Premier League outings. Moreover, he created a couple in the Europa League. He’s definitely a dangerous player that Chelsea must monitor closely.

While the home side are more likely to win, Rogers is still expected to be a handful. With four goals in his last two league games and seven G/A in his last six, the England international is worth backing.

Cole Palmer is seen as the most likely goalscorer in this encounter, followed by Joao Pedro and Donyell Malan. However, Rogers’ form cannot be ignored.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Bet 3: Morgan Rogers to score or assist at odds of 2.60 on 1xBet

