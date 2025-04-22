Champions League Winner Odds: Who To Back Ahead of Semis

Barca and Inter have both lifted the trophy before, while the Gunners and PSG are chasing their first. Our expert can’t see a new name on the trophy.

Arsenal? Barcelona? Inter Milan? Internazionale? All four have the credentials to lift the Champions League trophy. The odds back that up.

Champions League Outright Market Odds Barcelona 3.10 Paris Saint-Germain 3.45 Arsenal 3.60 Inter Milan 5.75

Champions League Pedigree

Experience isn’t everything, but Barcelona know what is needed to win this tournament - they’ve done it many times. The club has won it five times before, and Hansi Flick has gone all the way, too. The Catalan side are well-equipped going into the semifinals.

The Blaugrana may have a young squad, for the most part, but it still contains a number of former CL winners. Whether playing or not, those players have a wealth of experience to pass on, and the pressure of playing for Barcelona is a factor, too. They’ve shown, especially since the turn of the year, how dangerous they can be.

And then, of course, there’s the Flick factor - he’s a serial winner. The German won leagues and cups as a player, and he has done the same as a manager. As a Bayern Munich player, he just missed out on a UCL medal, but he made up for it as manager in 2020.

Up front, Barcelona have a player who’s seen it all. Robert Lewandowski's recent injury has ruled him as a doubt for the first leg against Inter, but he’s expected back for the second. It’s a blow, of course, but his return for the decisive fixture would be huge.

Ferran Torres is the man likely to take his place, and with 17 goals this season, he’s not doing bad either. I Nerazzurri will have their work cut out.

Why Should You Pick Barca as Champions?

Even if you put aside Barcelona’s rich history and wealth of experience in their squad, their recent form speaks volumes. Few teams in the European big leagues can even compete with what Flick’s side have done in 2025. Their only defeat came in a second leg that was merely a formality.

At home, which is where the first clash with Inter takes place, Flick’s men have won 10 of their last 13, drawing the other three. Over that period, they scored a whopping 43 times - averaging 3.3 goals per game - and took control in La Liga.

Raphinha’s fine form has continued, Lamine Yamal remains a frighteningly impressive talent, and they have four clean sheets in their last eight. It could be argued that they’ve had a favourable run in the CL, which isn’t untrue. However, they did stick four past Bayern and Borussia Dortmund - and Inter are probably seen as the ‘easier’ of the final four to beat.

It’s safe to say that it’s anyone’s trophy going into the semifinals - all four teams will look at who is left and fancy their chances. Arsenal will be full of confidence after their remarkable Real Madrid results, and Inter saw off a powerhouse in Bayern. For PSG, they look more threatening now than in the Messi/Neymar/Mbappe era, and are great to watch.

However, there is something different about Barcelona this year. It’d be no shock whatsoever if they went on to lift European Cup number six.