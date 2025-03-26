Why Brighton's Current Form Makes Them the Value Bet for New Top Five Finish Market

Fabian Hurzeler has done a fantastic job in East Sussex. Despite Brighton’s impressive run of form, they’re still outsiders for the top five.

Brighton & Hove Albion are a club that many envy these days. That envy will only grow if they can claim a spot in Europe next season.

Brighton Outright Market Odds Top five finish - Top four finish 11.00

Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton on Course for Another European Adventure

When you look back over the last six Premier League games, only champions-in-waiting, Liverpool, have earned more points than Brighton. Over the last 10, only two teams have bettered Brighton’s tally - and that’s despite facing Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in that period. With nine games left to play, they have got a real chance of making it into next year’s Europa League.

The Seagulls have a favourable run of games as well. Aston Villa, Leicester City and West Ham United all have to travel to the Amex Stadium in April. Hurzeler will back them to pick up points from them, and with just one away defeat in 2025, they are not bad on the road either.

The race for fourth and fifth is a tight one, though, with many still in the running. Just five points separate fourth-placed Chelsea from Bournemouth in 10th - but only Brighton are really in form. Eight of the top 10 have failed to win more than two of their last five matches.

Their goals are spread around, with four players on eight in 2024/25, and the same applies to assists. Hence, there’s no over-reliance on anybody - which is a nice position to be in. With the likes of Lewis Dunk and Matt O’Riley on the brink of return, Hurzeler’s side are only getting stronger.

Last season, the Seagulls secured European football for the first time in their history - and they can do it again. Joao Pedro has four goals and assists in four games as well, so he can definitely help their cause.

Is the Champions League a Step Too Far?

You can’t rule out a push for the top four and a first-ever venture amongst Europe’s elite - but it would be a big challenge.

Liverpool and Arsenal seem guaranteed for two of the four places, and many see Manchester City forcing their way in. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s impressive form shows no signs of slowing down, and Chelsea - on paper - should be able to finish strong. But stranger things have happened.

Just three teams in the division have scored more than Brighton (72) in 2024/25, but they are bottom half on goals conceded. That could hurt their chances, but they are due a big boost in that respect with Dunk now set to return.

They have kept just two clean sheets in the 10 games the big centre-back missed - so having him back’s huge. That, plus the form of players like Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck, puts them in a good place.

They have got an FA Cup quarter-final to deal with before returning to league action, of course. That tournament also offers them a route into Europe. However, with strong availability, excellent form and some experienced heads, they might not need it.

Albion have spent plenty in their pursuit of loftier goals, though much of it has come through money earned. Tony Bloom’s side are a perfect example of how to run a modern-day football club, and sneaking into the Champions League would be a deserved reward.