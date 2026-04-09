Brentford vs Chelsea predictions: Turning the tide at the Gtech

Our betting expert predicts Chelsea to bounce back at Brentford and register their third win of the campaign.

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Best bets for Brentford vs Chelsea

BTTS - Yes 1.544 on 1xBet

1x2 - Chelsea 1.775 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro 2.20 on 1xBet

We expect a 2-1 win for Chelsea.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Brentford have had an inconsistent start to the Premier League season. They registered an impressive 1-0 win at home against Aston Villa in gameweek two, which came between away losses to Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

The London outfit have lost several key players during the transfer window, including club captain Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken, Bryan Mbuemo, and Yoanne Wissa. Manager Thomas Frank has also moved north to Tottenham.

Keith Andrews has a difficult task this season, even though he signed some new players such as Jordan Henderson, Dango Ouattara, and Reiss Nelson. His side’s early form suggests this could be a tough campaign for them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea appear to have maintained their strong form. Having secured the Europa Conference League title and the Club World Cup, the Blues are one of three unbeaten in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca is dealing with a minor injury crisis, but he has plenty of talented players at his disposal. Therefore, the West Londoners could finally leave the Gtech Community Stadium with all three points.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Chelsea

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro

Chances at both ends

Chelsea’s attacking reinforcements have proven to be successful. The Blues are already just one spot below Liverpool in the league standings, and in the scoring charts with seven goals.

The visitors have significantly improved their defence, having conceded just once across three games. However, Brentford’s attack shouldn’t be overlooked, even though the majority of their frontline from last season have departed.

The Bees have scored at least once in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions. Two of the last three head-to-heads saw both Brentford and Chelsea find the back of the net. Goals from either side are highly likely in a London derby such as this one.

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.544 on 1xBet

Chelsea’s formidable new form

Chelsea’s recent record against Brentford isn’t very impressive. The Blues only won once across the last five head-to-heads. Their last Premier League win at the Gtech Community Stadium came in 2021.

The Bees are unbeaten in four of the last five meetings, with two wins and two draws. Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a goalless draw. However, the hosts have changed plenty of their players, and could suffer a first home defeat to Chelsea in four years as a result.

Maresca’s men are a different prospect this season and have already won two of their three league games. Considering the Club World Cup and friendlies, the Blues enter this game unbeaten across their previous 10 outings (eight wins, two draws). This is a concerning statistic for Andrews and his side.

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Chelsea 1.775 on 1xBet

More chances as the main man

New striker Liam Delap had to be sidelined after 14 minutes against Fulham before the international break. The former Ipswich frontman has injured his hamstring and could be out for months.

In his absence, Maresca is likely to use another new key signing, Joao Pedro, through the middle. The Brazilian has already shown his value in front of goal and is able to find the net.

Pedro’s already registered four goal involvements in three games, as he has netted twice in the league and in their last outing against the Cottagers. The former Brighton man is likely to register another goal this weekend while leading the line.