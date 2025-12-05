5 BTTS value picks across Europe and Brazil this weekend

Here’s a look at some of this weekend’s best BTTS bets. The picks feature games in Serie A, La Liga, the Premier League, and the Brazilian top flight.

Lazio vs Bologna

Backing BTTS in Lazio matches has delivered poor returns this season. However, there are reasons to think that may change this weekend, which could create a betting opportunity.

Bologna have been scoring freely on their travels. They average 1.71 goals per away game in Serie A, marginally higher than their overall average of 1.69. Only Napoli can surpass their away xG total of 9.2.

Their defence can be vulnerable, however. They’ve allowed 10.0 xG on their travels. The team also head into this match on the back of a surprise 3-1 home defeat against Cremonese.

Lazio also average an impressive 2.00 goals per home game in the league. Given those factors, backing both teams to score appears to offer value with an implied probability of 50%.

Alaves vs Real Sociedad

BTTS has been a winning bet in all of Real Sociedad’s last six matches in La Liga. After a slow start to the season, they’ve started to offer more in attack under their new boss Sergio Francisco.

Their last league match ended in an entertaining 3-2 defeat against high-flying Villarreal. La Real had 21 attempts in that game in total. They’ve become better with Brais Mendez, Jon Gorrotxategi and Carlos Soler starting to form a strong midfield trio.

Defensive vulnerabilities remain, and they’ve only kept one clean sheet in the league. Igor Zubeldia, their most convincing centre-back, is a major injury doubt for this game. Fellow defenders Jon Aramburu and Duje Caleta-Car have also dealt with fitness issues this week.

Alaves play a more cautious style, but they did create 1.6 xG away to Barcelona last weekend. A repeat performance in this Basque derby may lead to both teams scoring.

Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid

This marks the second match of a very tough home run for Athletic Club. They lost 3-0 to Real Madrid in midweek and host PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday. Injuries have left Los Leones short of the squad depth needed to handle such a schedule.

Those factors suggest Atletico Madrid could extend the hosts’ struggles. However, the visitors have defensive selection problems of their own. Jose Maria Gimenez is out injured, while fellow centre-back Robin Le Normand is unlikely to be fit enough to start.

That could lead to Clement Lenglet continuing after a shaky display in a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday. Youngster Marc Pubill may also get a start in central defence, given the absence of Gimenez. That offers some hope to Athletic.

The Basques have scored twice or more in four of their last six home games against Atleti. They’ll also have last season’s top scorer Oihan Sancet available again this weekend. Therefore, value may be found in the BTTS market in this game.

Brighton vs West Ham

The Amex has been one of the best stadiums to go to for goals in the Premier League this season. There were seven in midweek, as Aston Villa came from behind to win 4-3. Overall, their home league fixtures average 3.57 goals per game.

The Seagulls have scored the majority of those goals, averaging an impressive 2.17 per 90 minutes. However, only three teams have conceded more times than Fabian Hurzeler’s side at home. That should offer encouragement to a West Ham side that have improved since appointing Nuno.

The visitors have only lost one of their last five matches. Meanwhile, both teams have scored in five of the last six Hammers’ games. That trend seems likely to continue against this opposition.

Botafogo vs Fortaleza

Over in Brazil, it’s the final weekend of the season. Botafogo are fighting for direct entry into the Copa Libertadores group stage. Meanwhile, Fortaleza are battling against relegation, and may need a result in this tricky road game to survive.

If recent weeks are anything to go by, we can expect the hosts to take risks and play on the front foot. All of their last four matches have seen both teams score at least twice. Botafogo’s home league games have averaged 3.17 goals per 90 minutes in total this term.

They are the stronger team, but Fortaleza are on a stunning run. They’ve won their last four matches and are on the brink of a great escape. Having netted in each of their last 13 games in all competitions, the visitors should at least get on the scoresheet.

