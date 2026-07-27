One of Nigeria's most established betting brands, Betway stands out for its extensive football coverage and competitive odds. Find out what else makes it a favourite among Nigerian players in this Betway review.

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Brand Key Features

Since entering the market in March 2018, Betway online is popular for its massive sports coverage, exceptional odds, locally-focused payment options, and a polished interface.

Let’s look at Betway’s key features:

Key Aspect Description Rating Security & Trustworthiness Launched in 2018, it operates under the LSLGA (Lagos State) and the NRLC (federal) licensing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Welcome Offer ₦1000 extra bet, 10 free spins + 10 free flights on Aviator ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sports Betting 28+ sports including football, basketball, tennis, live betting, and virtual sports ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Casino Games 3,000+ titles, including slots, tables, and live casino ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ eSports Available ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Payment Methods 10+ options (Bank Transfer, Opay, Flutterwave, PayStack, Quickteller, bank cards) ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mobile Experience Mobile site, dedicated apps for Android, iOS and Huawei ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Customer Support Live chat, email, phone, WhatsApp, social media ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Betway’s global presence and high-profile partnerships has made it a household name. Its easy-to-use interface with clear categories and dedicated Betway mobile apps further enhances its appeal.

Betway Pros and Cons

Here are the operator’s main advantages and disadvantages:

✅ Betway Pros ❌ Betway Cons Established global track record Lacks a traditional VIP program 1,000+ daily football markets eSports library could be bigger 3,000+ casino games, including live casino Bonus rules hidden behind account creation

Betway Welcome Bonus

Although not the biggest, the Betway bonus for new players lets you try sports betting, slots, and Aviator right from the start. After completing the Betway registration procedure, new customers can use the promo code WAYNG to claim ₦1,000 in extra bets, alongside 10 free spins on the Hot Hot slot and 10 free flights on Aviator.

This welcome offer applies to new players aged 18+. There’s no minimum stake required, but the Betway registration process must be completed before claiming. Players must also verify their phone number using an OTP before entering the exclusive Betway promo code to claim the offer.

Is Betway Safe and Legal in Nigeria?

Yes. Betway Nigeria is fully legal and runs under licences from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (the country's federal regulator), and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority at state level. Only players aged 18+ can sign up and they must also complete account verification before withdrawals in compliance with gambling laws.

The Betway website also includes a variety of tools and resources to promote responsible betting. Players can easily access responsible gaming tools such as cool off, wager limits, self-exclusion, and third-party links to professional help, showing the brand’s dedication to safer play.

To cap it all, the brand’s global reputation and sponsorship ties to major football clubs, including Arsenal, Brighton, and Atletico de Madrid, further prove its popularity. On the Nigerian front, Betway recently signed music exec. and Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy as its brand ambassador.

Betway Sports Betting

The Betway sports betting site is home to 28+ sports, and like most top betting sites in Nigeria, football is the main focus. Betting tools like cashout and bet saver stand out for players who like more control over their bets.

Live betting is also available, with dynamic odds with real-time updates. During live matches, Betway pairs its live odds with match stats and a live tracker, so you can follow the flow of the game and adjust your strategy as it unfolds.

We also found plenty of live betting markets across popular sports, including football, cricket, tennis, and basketball, ensuring players have no shortage of options when a match is already underway.

Betway Casino Games

The Betway online casino is as robust as it is varied, delivering over 2,465 slots, 80+ crash games, 180+ quick games, 50+ scratchies, 20+ bingo options, and 20+ jackpots from over 35 providers. More impressive is the low-data gaming options, which load quickly even when you have a weaker internet connection or want to use less mobile data.

Betway Casino doesn’t offer a dedicated tables section. But the search tab lets you easily find blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants with minimum bet limits attached to the game thumbnail. There are also 500+ live casino titles from the likes of Evolution and Pragmatic Play.

Betway eSports and Virtual Sports

Currently, Betway offers 5 eSports, including Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty, covering multiple eSports leagues, such as the eSports World Cup.

When it comes to virtual sports, available options include virtual soccer, virtual basketball, virtual racing, virtual motor racing, and virtual golf. There’s plenty of variety under each category, giving Nigerian players access to simulated betting events for faster potential payouts.

Betway App and Mobile Experience

With the Betway app for Android, iOS, and Huawei devices, you can place wagers, check live scores, and manage your account on the go. You can choose to download the mobile app directly from the official Betway website by scanning the QR code on the footer section or from the respective app stores. A mobile website is also available, and like the dedicated apps, offers full functionality across the platform’s betting features.

Betway Deposit and Withdrawal

Managing your funds on Betway is quick and easy, thanks to its 10+ local payment options, including bank cards, e-wallets, and mobile payments. While the minimum Betway deposit amount is ₦100, the maximum ranges from ₦100,000 to more than ₦1,000,000. As for withdrawals, the minimum required depends on the method.

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Processing Time Visa/Mastercard Yes No N/A Bank transfer Yes No N/A USSD Yes No N/A Paystack Yes Yes Within 1-3 banking days Flutterwave Yes No N/A Zenith, GT Bank, and others Yes Yes Within 3 - 7 banking days Paga wallet Yes Yes Within a few hours Palm cash Yes No N/A OPay Yes Yes Within a few hours mcash Yes No N/A

Note: Nigerian players must complete identity verification before requesting their first payout. We recommend completing this step as soon as you sign up, using the document upload option under your account menu, to avoid delays when it's time to withdraw.

Betway Customer Service

Betway offers efficient customer support through multiple channels:

Live chat : Available directly on the Betway website for 24/7 help.

: Available directly on the Betway website for 24/7 help. Email : For detailed and less urgent inquiries, send an email to support@betway.com.ng. Expect replies within 24 hours.

: For detailed and less urgent inquiries, send an email to support@betway.com.ng. Expect replies within 24 hours. Phone support : Contact the brand’s dedicated support line via 07000238929.

: Contact the brand’s dedicated support line via 07000238929. X : The brand’s official X handle, @BetwayNigeria, is very active and responsive to user comments, complaints, and queries.

: The brand’s official X handle, @BetwayNigeria, is very active and responsive to user comments, complaints, and queries. WhatsApp : You can also reach out to support agents on WhatsApp via (+234)9070071665, though replies may take longer than live chat.

: You can also reach out to support agents on WhatsApp via (+234)9070071665, though replies may take longer than live chat. Telegram : Follow the operator’s Telegram channel at OfficialBetwayNigeria for the latest news, updates, and community discussions.

: Follow the operator’s Telegram channel at OfficialBetwayNigeria for the latest news, updates, and community discussions. Instagram : Follow @betway_ng for daily odds boosts, promo alerts, and behind-the-scenes content.

: Follow @betway_ng for daily odds boosts, promo alerts, and behind-the-scenes content. Facebook: Another option for quick updates and support responses is the operator’s Facebook page @betwaynigeria

There’s also a contact form for under 48-hour replies and a comprehensive FAQ section for basic guidance on common issues.

Betway Responsible Gambling Tools

Betting should stay fun and Betway backs that up with a set of useful tools designed to help players stay in control:

Deposit limits: Set a cap on how much you can add to your account daily, weekly, or monthly.

Set a cap on how much you can add to your account daily, weekly, or monthly. Loss limits: Restrict how much you're willing to lose over a set period, so a bad run doesn't spiral.

Restrict how much you're willing to lose over a set period, so a bad run doesn't spiral. Time-outs: Lets you take a short break from your account without closing it for good.

Lets you take a short break from your account without closing it for good. Self-exclusion: Locks yourself out of betting entirely for a longer, defined period.

Locks yourself out of betting entirely for a longer, defined period. Reality checks: Offer periodic reminders during play, so you always know how long you've been at it.

Offer periodic reminders during play, so you always know how long you've been at it. Account history: Provides a full record of your deposits, withdrawals, and betting activity.

Provides a full record of your deposits, withdrawals, and betting activity. External resources: Shares links to independent organizations like Gamble Alert.

How Does Betway Compare with Other Nigerian Bookmakers?

Compared to other bookmakers like Bet9ja and 1xBet, Betway stands out for its deep football coverage. While Bet9ja has a strong local presence and 1xBet has more sports variety (60+), Betway offers more football market variety in terms of the leagues covered and available markets.

Bookmaker Best For Welcome Offer Casino Main Weakness Betway Extensive coverage of football tournaments and betting markets ₦1000 extra bet, 10 free spins + 10 free flights Yes No traditional VIP program Bet9ja Solid local footprint with multiple retail betting kiosks Win up to ₦1billion Yes Lacks eSports betting 1xBet Broad sports coverage with 60+ options 300% first deposit bonus up to ₦1,225,000 Yes UX experience could be better

Betway’s primary strength lies in its in-depth coverage of football betting markets. Add in its decent welcome pack, easy-to-use interface and dedicated mobile apps, and you have an online sportsbook that’s built on how Nigerians actually bet.

Our Expert Opinion

Author name: Brian Ngure

What are the main pros and cons of Betway?

There are many positives to playing at Betway, and in my opinion, it is one of the better betting sites designed for Nigerian bettors. From its wide variety of sports and market coverage, especially for football, to its long list of local payment options to its decent range of bonuses and ongoing promotions, there’s plenty to enjoy. That said, even with its recent partnership deal with Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy, Betway still doesn't quite match the local feel that platforms like Bet9ja and BetKing provide.

What does Betway stand out for?

Betway Nigeria stands out as one of the best betting sites in Nigeria for football betting. Apart from the usual markets, Betway also offers more detailed options like corners, bookings, halftime/full-time, and correct score. Betway's casino offering is also impressive, with its 3,000+ selection spanning slots, table games, crash games, and live casino.

Why should a new player sign up with Betway?

Beyond its strong football betting markets, Betway NG also gives new players a modest welcome offer to ease into the platform. It's a solid way to get a taste of sports betting, slots, and Aviator without needing a big first deposit.

FAQ - Betway Review

+ Is Betway legit and safe? Yes. Betway Nigeria operates under valid licensing from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, ensuring a safe and legal betting environment. + How long does it take to withdraw from Betway? Withdrawal times on Betway vary between a few hours and 1 day, depending on the payment method. + Can I withdraw my money from Betway? Yes. However, players must complete verification and have a minimum of ₦50 in your withdrawal balance. The minimum cashout amount depends on your preferred payment option. + Does Betway have a mobile app? Yes. Betway offers dedicated apps for Android, iOS, and Huawei devices. It also offers a fully functional mobile website that mirrors the desktop site. + Does Betway do immediate payments? While deposits are instant, most withdrawals take up to 24 hours to reflect in your account. But once your account is verified, payouts are typically faster. + How to verify a Betway account? Upload a valid ID and proof of address under your account's document upload section. This is required before your first withdrawal.

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