The Betway 2UP offer allows bettors to secure a winning payout if their team goes two goals up at any point during the match. This applies to pre-match 1x2 bets on selected matches marked with the 2UP icon. Customers can also use the Betway promo code NGAFCON for additional AFCON-related benefits. The offer is valid for live-listed matches only and is available to all customers aged 18 and above. Full terms and conditions apply.
How to participate in Betway 2UP
- Register or log in to your Betway account.
- Place a cash bet on a pre-match 1x2 soccer game that features the 2UP icon.
- Ensure the match is listed as live-enabled.
- If your team goes two goals up at any point during the match, you will receive a notification with your winning payout.
- Enjoy your winnings instantly once the 2UP condition is met.
This offer comes ahead of the AFCON 2025 final where Senegal and Morocco face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
AFCON final match details
|Competition
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Africa Cup of Nations
|Senegal vs Morocco
|Sunday, 18 January
|20:00
Key points of the Betway 2UP offer
|Feature
|Details
|Offer
|2UP – win if your team goes two goals up
|Eligible bets
|Pre-match 1x2 games with 2UP icon
|Cash bets only
|Yes
|Live-enabled matches
|Required
|Age
|18+
|Notification
|Winning payout sent as soon as your team is 2 goals ahead
|Full T&Cs
|Apply