Paul Udor

Betway 2UP offer ahead of Senegal vs Morocco AFCON final

As the Africa Cup of Nations reaches its climax, Betway is giving football fans an exciting opportunity to win even before the final whistle with its 2UP promotion.

The Betway 2UP offer allows bettors to secure a winning payout if their team goes two goals up at any point during the match. This applies to pre-match 1x2 bets on selected matches marked with the 2UP icon. Customers can also use the Betway promo code NGAFCON for additional AFCON-related benefits. The offer is valid for live-listed matches only and is available to all customers aged 18 and above. Full terms and conditions apply.

How to participate in Betway 2UP

  1. Register or log in to your Betway account.
  2. Place a cash bet on a pre-match 1x2 soccer game that features the 2UP icon.
  3. Ensure the match is listed as live-enabled.
  4. If your team goes two goals up at any point during the match, you will receive a notification with your winning payout.
  5. Enjoy your winnings instantly once the 2UP condition is met.

This offer comes ahead of the AFCON 2025 final where Senegal and Morocco face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

AFCON final match details

CompetitionFixtureDateTime
Africa Cup of NationsSenegal vs MoroccoSunday, 18 January20:00

Key points of the Betway 2UP offer

FeatureDetails
Offer2UP – win if your team goes two goals up
Eligible betsPre-match 1x2 games with 2UP icon
Cash bets onlyYes
Live-enabled matchesRequired
Age18+
NotificationWinning payout sent as soon as your team is 2 goals ahead
Full T&CsApply
