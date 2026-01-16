The Betway 2UP offer allows bettors to secure a winning payout if their team goes two goals up at any point during the match. This applies to pre-match 1x2 bets on selected matches marked with the 2UP icon. Customers can also use the Betway promo code NGAFCON for additional AFCON-related benefits. The offer is valid for live-listed matches only and is available to all customers aged 18 and above. Full terms and conditions apply.

How to participate in Betway 2UP

Register or log in to your Betway account. Place a cash bet on a pre-match 1x2 soccer game that features the 2UP icon. Ensure the match is listed as live-enabled. If your team goes two goals up at any point during the match, you will receive a notification with your winning payout. Enjoy your winnings instantly once the 2UP condition is met.

This offer comes ahead of the AFCON 2025 final where Senegal and Morocco face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

AFCON final match details

Competition Fixture Date Time Africa Cup of Nations Senegal vs Morocco Sunday, 18 January 20:00

Key points of the Betway 2UP offer

Feature Details Offer 2UP – win if your team goes two goals up Eligible bets Pre-match 1x2 games with 2UP icon Cash bets only Yes Live-enabled matches Required Age 18+ Notification Winning payout sent as soon as your team is 2 goals ahead Full T&Cs Apply

+