This special promotion gives football fans the chance to enjoy their bets with reduced risk, while watching one of the most anticipated Premier League derbies of the season.

What is the offer?

Bet9ja is rewarding customers with a stakeback of up to ₦300,000 every weekend when betting live on top European leagues. The promotion applies to live bets placed on the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga matches.

How does it work?

Sign up or log in to your Bet9ja account (new users can use the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA). Place live bets on eligible matches (Friday–Sunday). Minimum stake per bet is ₦100, with a total weekend stake of at least ₦1,000. Odds must be 2.00 or higher to qualify. Every Monday, you’ll receive a percentage of your stake back as a sports bonus – up to ₦300,000.

For example, a live bet on Manchester City vs Manchester United at odds above 2.00 will count towards the weekend’s total stake.

Key benefits ⚡

Stakeback up to ₦300,000 every week

Applies to Europe’s top five leagues 🏆

Rewards available on Monday, right after the weekend action

Flexible tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum) for casual and high-stakes bettors

Important details 📌

Stakeback tiers Bronze (₦1,000–₦9,999): 10% Silver (₦10,000–₦49,999): 15% Gold (₦50,000–₦199,999): 20% Platinum (₦200,000+): 30% (up to ₦300,000)

Only live bets on EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga qualify

Minimum odds: 2.00

Why bet with Bet9ja? 🤔

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s most trusted platforms, offering:

A wide range of football markets

Competitive odds across top leagues

Reliable payouts and secure transactions

Localized offers tailored for Nigerian bettors

Our Opinion ⚽

Manchester City have the stronger form and depth, while United struggle with consistency.

👉 Our pick: Manchester City Win

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