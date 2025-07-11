Bet9ja betBOOM Promotion for Chelsea vs PSG

Take advantage of the betBOOM promotion for Chelsea vs PSG on Sunday, July 13.

Bet9ja’s explosive betBOOM offer is perfectly timed for the Club World Cup Final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, taking place this Sunday, July 13, at 8:00 pm. This special promotion gives bettors the chance to unlock massively boosted payouts, with potential winnings reaching up to ₦1 billion on randomly selected bets.

What is the offer?

The betBOOM promotion offers Bet9ja users a randomly awarded odds boost on eligible sports bets. Whether you're betting on Chelsea, PSG, or any other event, your wager could be chosen for a betBOOM, giving you a much bigger potential win.

How does it work?

Register with Bet9ja and use the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA when signing up. Place a pre-match, live, or mixed bet with at least one selection on any sport. If your bet receives a betBOOM, an animation will appear, showing your boosted potential payout. The more selections you add (up to 40), the better your chances of triggering a betBOOM.

For example, if you back PSG to beat Chelsea and your bet gets a betBOOM, your winnings could be significantly higher than with standard odds.

Why register and bet with Bet9ja?

Bet9ja is a leading and trusted sportsbook in Nigeria, known for fast payouts, live betting options, and regular promotions. With the new betBOOM feature and a maximum payout now raised to ₦1 Billion, it offers real value and excitement for both new and loyal users.

Key benefits

Randomly boosted odds on eligible bets

Max payout of up to ₦1 Billion

Works on single, live, and accumulator bets

Available across all major sports events

Important details

betBOOM is randomly awarded and not guaranteed

Bet slips must contain at least one selection

Maximum of 40 selections allowed per bet

Available to both new and existing Bet9ja customers

Our Opinion

With their recent form and attacking strength, our pick: PSG Win.