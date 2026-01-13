What is the offer?
Bet9ja’s AFCON Knockout Jackpot allows users to compete for a growing prize pool during the tournament’s knockout stages. The jackpot starts at ₦10 Million and can increase with every goal, every Nigeria win, and if Nigeria wins the tournament. Additionally, five random players per knockout round can win ₦250,000 each. To participate, use the Bet9ja Promo CodeAFCON9JA when placing your qualifying bets.
How does it work?
- Place a pre-match AFCON bet of at least odds 2.0 on Nigeria vs Morocco or any knockout match. Both single and multiple bets qualify.
- Track the jackpot growth:
- Every goal: +₦500,000
- Every Nigeria goal: +₦1,000,000
- Every Nigeria win: +₦2,000,000
- Nigeria wins AFCON: +₦5,000,000
- Check your leaderboard ranking – the more you stake, the higher you climb and the bigger your share of the jackpot or free bets.
- If Nigeria wins the tournament, users who bet on them at least once receive a ₦5,000 Free Bet.
Leaderboard Cash Prize Breakdown
|Rank
|Share of Jackpot
|1
|25%
|2
|20%
|3
|15%
|4
|10%
|5
|5%
|6
|5%
|7
|5%
|8
|5%
|9
|5%
|10
|5%
Key benefits
- Win part of a jackpot growing to ₦50 Million 💰
- Multiple cash prizes for leaderboard positions and lucky draws 🎉
- Free bets for backing Nigeria throughout the tournament ⚡
- Every goal and win increases the jackpot, making matches more thrilling ⚽
Important details
- Eligible from the quarter-finals onwards.
- Bets must exclude Player Markets, Zoom bets, and Cash-outs.
- Minimum total odds of 2.0 required.
- Leaderboard prizes for positions 11–100 include free bets from ₦100,000 to ₦500,000.
Why bet with Bet9ja?
Bet9ja combines Nigeria’s most popular betting markets with exciting promotions like the Knockout Jackpot. Fans can enjoy real-time leaderboard tracking and multiple ways to win, making each match more engaging and rewarding.
Our Opinion
Our pick: Nigeria Win 🇳🇬