What is the offer?

Bet9ja’s AFCON Knockout Jackpot allows users to compete for a growing prize pool during the tournament’s knockout stages. The jackpot starts at ₦10 Million and can increase with every goal, every Nigeria win, and if Nigeria wins the tournament. Additionally, five random players per knockout round can win ₦250,000 each. To participate, use the Bet9ja Promo CodeAFCON9JA when placing your qualifying bets.

How does it work?

Place a pre-match AFCON bet of at least odds 2.0 on Nigeria vs Morocco or any knockout match. Both single and multiple bets qualify. Track the jackpot growth: Every goal: +₦500,000 Every Nigeria goal: +₦1,000,000 Every Nigeria win: +₦2,000,000 Nigeria wins AFCON: +₦5,000,000 Check your leaderboard ranking – the more you stake, the higher you climb and the bigger your share of the jackpot or free bets. If Nigeria wins the tournament, users who bet on them at least once receive a ₦5,000 Free Bet.

Leaderboard Cash Prize Breakdown

Rank Share of Jackpot 1 25% 2 20% 3 15% 4 10% 5 5% 6 5% 7 5% 8 5% 9 5% 10 5%

Key benefits

Win part of a jackpot growing to ₦50 Million 💰

💰 Multiple cash prizes for leaderboard positions and lucky draws 🎉

for leaderboard positions and lucky draws 🎉 Free bets for backing Nigeria throughout the tournament ⚡

for backing Nigeria throughout the tournament ⚡ Every goal and win increases the jackpot, making matches more thrilling ⚽

Important details

Eligible from the quarter-finals onwards.

Bets must exclude Player Markets, Zoom bets, and Cash-outs.

Minimum total odds of 2.0 required.

Leaderboard prizes for positions 11–100 include free bets from ₦100,000 to ₦500,000.

Why bet with Bet9ja?

Bet9ja combines Nigeria’s most popular betting markets with exciting promotions like the Knockout Jackpot. Fans can enjoy real-time leaderboard tracking and multiple ways to win, making each match more engaging and rewarding.

Our Opinion

Our pick: Nigeria Win 🇳🇬

+