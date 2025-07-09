Bet9ja 1UP Early Payout Promotion for PSG vs Real Madrid

Take advantage of the 1UP early payout offer for the PSG vs Real Madrid clash on July 15.

Bet9ja is offering early payouts if your team takes the lead. Don’t miss out on this exciting promotion ahead of one of the most anticipated matches at the Club World Cup 2025.

What is the offer?

The Bet9ja 1UP promotion gives you an early win if your team goes just one goal ahead at any point during the match. It’s available on select games, including the blockbuster fixture between PSG and Real Madrid.

How does it work?

Here’s how you can take advantage of the offer:

Log in or create a Bet9ja account. If you’re new, you can use the Bet9ja Promotion Code GL2500JA when signing up to claim a welcome bonus. Go to the PSG vs Real Madrid match and look for the 1X2 1UP option under popular markets. Place a pre-match bet on the team you think will win. If that team takes the lead at any point during the game, your bet is paid out as a win right away. It doesn’t matter what the final score is.

For example, if you bet on PSG and they score first to make it 1–0, your bet is settled immediately. Even if Real Madrid later equalises or wins, you still keep your payout.

Key benefits

✅ You win as soon as your team leads

✅ Works on both single bets and accumulator slips

✅ Available for major Club World Cup matches

✅ Protects you from late drama or comebacks

Why bet with Bet9ja?

Bet9ja is one of the most trusted and popular bookmakers in Nigeria, offering a well-rounded betting experience for both new and experienced users. Some of the reasons many punters choose Bet9ja include:

Competitive odds across local and international matches

User-friendly mobile and desktop platforms

Fast and secure payment options, including local methods

Regular promotions like 1UP and Acca Boost for added value

Reliable customer support available when you need it

Important details

This offer only applies to pre-match bets and is available on selected fixtures. You’ll need to choose the 1X2 1UP market for it to apply. In an accumulator, each leg with a 1UP win is settled early. All standard terms and conditions still apply.

Our Opinion

This is the kind of match where anything can happen, but Real Madrid’s experience on the big stage could be the difference. Our pick: Real Madrid Win.