This promotion allows bettors to secure instant wins if their team takes the lead at any point, adding excitement to every Premier League clash! ⚽💰

What is the offer?

Bet9ja’s 1UP Early Payout is an innovative betting market designed for pre-match wagers. Using the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA, new and existing players can enjoy early settlement if their selected team goes one goal ahead, regardless of the final result. This makes it easier to win and reduces the stress of waiting until full time.

How does it work?

Place a pre-match bet on AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United and select the 1X2 1UP market. If your team goes one goal ahead at any point, your bet is instantly settled as a winner. The result doesn’t matter afterward – even if your team concedes or loses, the early payout secures your win. The 1UP market works for both Singles and Accumulators, giving you flexible early payouts across multiple bets. ✅

Key benefits

Instant winnings if your team takes the lead ⚡

Applies to both single and accumulator bets 🏆

Reduces risk and adds excitement to every match 🎉

Easy to use for new and experienced bettors alike

Important details

Only available on eligible pre-match 1X2 markets

Early payout is triggered when your selected team goes one goal ahead

Accumulators settle individually for each leg where 1UP conditions are met

Offer may be subject to standard Bet9ja terms and conditions

Why bet with Bet9ja?

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s leading sportsbooks, offering a wide range of markets, competitive odds, and innovative promotions like 1UP. With fast payouts, mobile-friendly betting, and regular campaigns, it’s a top choice for sports fans looking to make every match more thrilling! 📱💵

Our Opinion

Our pick: Newcastle United Win ⚽

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