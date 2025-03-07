How to Bet on Europe’s In-Form Teams: Time to Oppose or Back Them?

The good run of form could end for some of these teams, as they head into tricky schedules that could see their odds drop sharply in outright markets.

The likes of Roma and Bologna are making strides in Serie A, while the same can be said for Villarreal and Wolfsburg in La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Selection Odds Roma to Beat Empoli 2.123 Bologna to Beat Hellas Verona 1.852 Villarreal Top Four Finish 3.30 Villarreal La Liga Winner Without Barcelona and Real 26.0 Wolfsburg Top Four Finish 10.0

Analyzing the Latest Results from Europe’s Top-Performing Teams

We have highlighted a pair of Serie A teams, one La Liga and a Bundesliga side that have found a rich vein of form in the last couple of months.

AS Roma are currently the form team in the whole of Serie A across the last eight games. They have averaged 2.50 points per game in this period, moving into eighth place. They are seven points shy of fifth-placed bitter rivals, Lazio, which could yet be a qualification spot for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

AS Roma last tasted defeat on 15th December. Since then, they have gone 11 games unbeaten, winning eight and drawing three. Interestingly, only four of those fixtures involved opposition inside the Serie A’s top half.

Bologna, who finished fourth in Serie A last season, averaged 2.13 points per game in their last eight fixtures. They have moved into sixth place and sit just three points behind Lazio with 11 games to play.

Their exit from the Champions League appears to have motivated them, as they have won four of their last six games. They have only lost four games all season, with only leaders Inter and Juventus posting better results. Their most impressive recent result was their comeback 2-1 home win over AC Milan last month.

While it appears to be a three-way race for the title in La Liga, it looks like a two-way battle for the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification spot. Much-improved Villarreal have averaged 2.13 points per game in their last eight fixtures.

They are now just four points adrift of fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao with a game in hand. Villarreal have lost just once since 15th December, holding Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in January and recently overcoming seventh-placed Rayo Vallecano in a low-scoring contest last month.

Just six points separate third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and ninth-placed VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga. Wolfsburg are currently in seventh and have their eyes firmly fixed on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Wolfsburg averaged 1.63 points per game in their last eight league games. They have lost only once in their last nine Bundesliga fixtures, which was a 3-2 loss at leaders Bayern. Draws with Frankfurt and Leverkusen, followed by away wins at Stuttgart and Werder Bremen have kept Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men in the race

Is There Potential Value in Outright Betting for These Teams?

How much of the recent form of Roma, Bologna, Villarreal and Wolfsburg can be attributed to favorable fixture schedules versus a genuine uptick in form?

AS Roma’s stunning form since Christmas has been largely due to the strength of their opponents. Only four of their last 11 games have been against teams in the top half of Serie A.

Roma face bottom-half sides Empoli, Cagliari and Lecce soon, before a difficult run against Juventus, Lazio, Inter, Fiorentina, Atalanta and AC Milan. Securing nine points in their next three games is crucial to maintain a realistic chance of a top-four finish, although their remaining fixtures are likely to hold them back.

Bologna are four points better off than Roma. Their league record suggests they have been hard to beat all season, making their 20/1 odds on a top-four finish seem worthwhile. They are only five points adrift of Juventus, who they face on 4th May.

Similar to Bologna, Villarreal’s form appears sustainable, having lost only five games all season. Mid-March to early April will be a defining point in their season, as they host Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. They have lost just twice at Estadi de la Ceramica in 24/25, so they have more than a 28.57% chance of overtaking Bilbao right now.

Finally, Wolfsburg’s closing fixtures for the 24/25 Bundesliga season look very straightforward. Only four of their last ten games involve top-half teams. Their next four fixtures are against sides in the bottom half, so now is the time for Hasenhuttl’s men to capitalize. Their outright odds on a top-four finish could certainly look much shorter by 5th April.