Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal predictions: Dominant win expected

Our betting expert expects a dominant home win, with Alejandro Grimaldo among the likely scorers for Bayer Leverkusen.

Best bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal

- Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal Goalscorers prediction - Bayer Leverkusen: Alejandro Grimaldo, Christian Kofane, Aleix Garcia

Bayer Leverkusen may require a result in this game to secure a place in the play-offs. Victory would guarantee their progress, but they’ve only won twice in the competition so far. Additionally, they’ve recorded mixed results at the start of 2026, but they beat Werder Bremen 1-0 on Saturday.

Villarreal have already been eliminated from the Champions League after a really poor campaign. They even lost a favourable home fixture against Ajax last week. Their league form has also dipped lately, as they’ve suffered defeats against Real Betis and Real Madrid over the past fortnight.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Blaswich, Quansah, Bade, Andrich, Grimaldo, Garcia, Fernandez, Vazquez, Maza, Poku, Kofane

Villarreal expected lineup: Tenas, Cardona, Marin, Veiga, Mourino, Moleiro, Comesana, Partey, Pepe, Oluwaseyi, Perez

Leverkusen to secure progress with big win

The hosts will evidently be much more motivated heading into this match, as they’ll want to remove any possibility of elimination by claiming all three points.

The Germans could also benefit from a convincing win as they bid to climb the standings. If results go their way elsewhere, a top-16 finish is possible. That would result in a home second leg in the next round.

While they are not the force of recent years, Bayer Leverkusen still have genuine quality. They showed that in their 2-0 away victory against Manchester City in November. Kasper Hjulmand’s side have also scored twice against both Newcastle and PSG in this campaign.

Last week against Ajax, Villarreal boss Marcelino rested a number of key players. With nothing at stake, he’s expected to do likewise at the BayArena. That suggests Bayer Leverkusen are likely to emerge victorious and score over 2.5 goals.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal Bet 1: Bayer Leverkusen to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.63 on Bet9ja

Villarreal’s poor UCL campaign to end badly

Securing just one point from seven Champions League matches is really poor for Villarreal. Their strong showing in La Liga suggests they were capable of better results.

They did play reasonably well in their opening European games. However, they’ve dipped in form since a shock 1-0 loss against Pafos in November. The Yellow Submarine have let in nine goals in their three Champions League outings since then.

They’ve conceded two second-half goals in recent home defeats against FC Copenhagen and Ajax. Additionally, they’ve struggled after the break in their latest league games. Their last two both produced 2-0 second-half scorelines in favour of the opposition.

There’s a chance that goal difference could become a decisive factor for Bayer Leverkusen. That suggests they will maintain the pressure, even if they are ahead at the interval. The hosts are at good value in the second-half result market with an implied probability of 52.6%.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal Bet 2: Second half - Bayer Leverkusen to win at odds of 1.87 on Bet9ja

Grimaldo to strike against fellow Spaniards

In addition to Xabi Alos, several key players departed from the BayArena door in the summer. However, Alejandro Grimaldo stayed. The attacking quality he brings from left wing-back has been crucial for his team’s recent success.

The Spaniard has continued to perform at a high level this term. Striker Patrik Schick is the only Leverkusen player who can better his tally of five goals in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Grimaldo has recorded three goals in seven Champions League appearances.

The 30-year-old’s goal threat from a wing-back role is almost unparalleled in Europe. The former Barcelona and Benfica player has recorded an average of 2.1 shots per game in this competition this term. That’s more than any of Leverkusen’s forward players.

With such impressive attacking numbers, Grimaldo should shine in this favourable final fixture. He is at good value to score anytime with an implied probability of 30.3%.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal Bet 3: Alejandro Grimaldo to score anytime at odds of 3.50 on Bet9ja

