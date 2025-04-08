Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions: Raphinha to Strike Again

We’ve got Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund predictions for this Champions League clash. Our expert predicts Raphinha to score and both teams to concede.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

Raphinha Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.18 on 1xBet

Barcelona to win and Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.45 on 1xBet

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.097 on 1xBet

Barcelona are expected to win 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona are four points clear at the top of La Liga and have been on an immense run of form. Hansi Flick’s side are yet to lose a game in 2025, which makes them one of the most in-form teams in the world.

In the Champions League round of 16, Barcelona cruised past Benfica as they beat them 4-1 on aggregate. During the group stage, Barca finished second with 19 points.

Borussia Dortmund have had a disappointing season as they are eighth in the Bundesliga. However, with four wins in their last three, their form has picked up recently.

Dortmund’s European campaign hasn’t been easy as BVB finished 10th in the group stage. To get to the quarters, Dortmund had to beat Sporting Lisbon and Lille.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowksi

Borussia Dortmund Expected Lineup: Kobel, Anton, Can, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Ozcan, Svensson, Chukwuemeka, Brandt, Beier, Adeyemi

Raphinha to Score Yet Again in the Champions League

Raphinha is leading the Golden Boot race in the Champions League, with 11 goals in 10 games so far. He’s been a standout player in Europe this season, with 27 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Barcelona.

Raphinha scored three goals across both legs of Barcelona’s round-of-16 tie with Benfica, which sent his side through to the next stage. The Brazilian was involved in every goal that Flick’s team scored, and he assisted the one he didn’t score.

When Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund met earlier in the Champions League, Raphinha scored the opening goal of the game, which Barca went on to win 2-3.

Thanks to his impressive goal tally, the 28-year-old Raphinha averages 1.19 goals per 90 in the UCL. The winger is massively outperforming his 4.3 xG and making the most of his 1.5 shots on target per 90.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 1: Raphinha Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.18 on 1xBet

Barca Expected to Win But Dortmund Should Score

Barcelona haven’t lost a game in 2025 - they've won 18 games so far. Before a recent draw with Real Betis, they had won seven in a row. In the Champions League, Flick’s team lost only once in the group stage.

Dortmund lost three games in the group stage, which saw them narrowly miss out on a top-eight spot. When these two sides met earlier in the season in the UCL, Barca walked away as victors with a 2-3 win at Signal Iduna Park.

BVB have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games, though they’ve scored in four of them. Despite this, Niko Kovac’s side have scored the third most goals in the Champions League.

In contrast, Barcelona have kept just two clean sheets in Europe. They’ve conceded 14 goals but scored 32, the highest in the competition.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 2: Barcelona to win and Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.45 on 1xBet

Neutrals Can Enjoy a Midweek Goal Fest

Five goals were scored when these sides met in December. In the last meeting at Barcelona’s home ground, the Spanish side won 3-1 with a total of four goals.

Barca have scored 141 goals this season, including 32 in the Champions League. This is an average of 3.2 goals per 90. Dortmund aren’t far behind, with 28 goals and an average of 2.3 per 90 in Europe’s top competition.

Barcelona have been part of seven UCL matches this season with four or more goals scored. This has been the case for four of Dortmund’s games. Kovac’s side won their last two matches 3-1 and 4-1.

Dortmund have played in 17 matches this season with four or more goals netted. This is a more regular occurrence for Barca, who have been involved in 27 matches with four or more goals.