Auxerre vs PSG predictions: Tips for the Parisiens’ big opportunity

Our betting expert sees the Parisiens bouncing back from Champions League disappointment with an away victory.

Best bets for Auxerre vs PSG

PSG to win to nil at odds of 2.25 on Bet9ja

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.05 on Bet9ja

Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.00 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Auxerre 0-2 PSG

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doué

Paris Saint-Germain are still chasing Ligue 1 leaders Lens and remain in second place. They did, however, bounce back from a shock cup defeat to Paris FC with an emphatic 3-0 win over Lille. Losing to Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday was another surprise, and Luis Enrique will be desperate for a reaction.

The Parisiens have the benefit of facing an Auxerre side that have one win in their last 13 league games. They’ve failed to score in either of their last two matches and sit 17th with 12 points on the board. Christophe Pélissier’s side have struggled for goals in 2025/26, and that’s something PSG will be well aware of.

Probable lineups for Auxerre vs PSG

Auxerre expected lineup: Leon, Sy, Akpa, Diomande, Senaya, Oppegard, Owusu, Ahamada, Danois, Namaso, Sinayoko

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doué

A comfortable away victory

Paris Saint-Germain haven’t been nearly as dominant in 2025/26 as they were in 2024/25. The reigning Champions League champions have lost more than expected, but they have also dealt with many absentees. With Achraf Hakimi and Ibrahim Mbaye returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, they’re now close to full strength once again.

Enrique’s men may be inconsistent across all competitions, but their Ligue 1 form is strong. Four wins in a row have seen them keep pace with Lens, and they remain only one point behind them. Meanwhile, with the leaders facing Marseille next, victory in this one could take the Parisians to the summit.

Elisha Owusu is returning from suspension, adding to the recent returns of Danny Names and Lassine Sinayoko. Auxerre might hold Joao Neves back, although Enrique isn’t short of selection options. PSG won to nil when these two sides met back in September, and another 2-0 victory would come as no surprise.

Auxerre vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to win to nil at odds of 2.25 on Bet9ja

PSG’s patience to pay off

PSG and Auxerre are at different ends of the Ligue table, but they do have a couple of things in common. They both tend to score more goals in the first half of games than the second. Also, they concede more after the break, so we expect some second-half fireworks at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps.

So far, PSG have scored 26 goals in the opening stanza of PSG’s 2025/26 league games, compared with 30 in the second. For Auxerre, it’s 18 and 24. If the visitors can remain patient, they could take advantage of AJA’s leaky backline.

Two of the Parisiens’ three goals against Lille were scored in the final 30 minutes, and we could see a repeat here. You’d expect the hosts to tire towards the end, and the visitors have endless talent and depth at their disposal. Patience will be a virtue for the men in red and blue.

Auxerre vs PSG Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.05 on Bet9ja

Dembele’s return to form

After a stop-start season due to injury and illness, Ousmane Dembele seems to be getting back to his best. A brilliant brace against Lille showcased his quality once more. He also set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League in midweek. Despite not playing as regularly as he’d like, the Frenchman still has 13 G/A so far this season.

Dembele will be relishing the challenge against an Auxerre side with serious defensive frailties. The 28-year-old is by no means PSG’s only threat, but probably the biggest one. Pélissier will have a tough time preparing for the French giants on Friday night, and Dembele will be marked as a huge dangerman.

Dembele has four goals and assists in his last three Ligue 1 matches. He’ll be eager to keep that run going. Having conceded 11 goals in six, Auxerre offer up a perfect opportunity for the attacker. He’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

Auxerre vs PSG Bet 3: Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.00 on Bet9ja

