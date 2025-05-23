Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Predictions: It Could Go Either Way

As both sides have already secured their titles, expect a tight, low-scoring clash as Barca visit Bilbao to close out the La Liga season.

See Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona predictions for the final La Liga clash on Sunday night. There’s value in the first half result and totals markets.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Totals - Under 2.5 goals 2.44 with Bet9ja

First half 1x2 - Draw 2.33 with Bet9ja

Barcelona exact goals - two goals 3.30 with Bet9ja

We expect a 2-0 win for Barcelona.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Athletic Bilbao can relax ahead of their final La Liga game, as they’ve secured Champions League football, winning 1-0 against Valencia away last weekend. They will likely finish in fourth place since they’ve lost both home and away fixtures to third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, we could see different lineups from both sides in this La Liga final on Sunday evening at San Mames. The Catalans also wrapped up their league title before this match, so they may use this game to give some play time to other squad members.

At first, this game looks like it could go either way.

Probable Lineups for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao expected line-up: Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Parades, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galaretta, Prados Diaz; Berenguer, Sancet, Boiro; Guruzeta

Barcelona expected line-up: ter Stegan; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Gavi, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphina; Lewandowksi

There’s something about San Mames

Barcelona have been very efficient at scoring in La Liga this season, as they’ve scored 99 goals, which is 23 more than the next best, Real Madrid.

However, it’s worth noting that their previous three La Liga visits to San Mames have ended with fewer than 2.5 goals. Only 30% of their league games this season have produced the same result, but they haven’t played as well against Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Los Leones have scored only 54 goals all season, with 32 of those coming at home at an average of 1.78 goals per game. They’ve failed to score in 17% of their home games this term, and 65% of their La Liga games had fewer than two goals.

Valverde’s side are on a run of six league games with fewer than 2.5 goals. Moreover, Four of the last six head-to-heads with Barca ended under 2.5 goals.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Betting Tip 1: Totals - Under 2.5 goals 2.44 with Bet9ja

Inseparable at Halftime

Athletic Bilbao have been very strong at home this season, with 11 wins, 6 draws, and only 1 loss in the league. They’ve only been on the wrong end of the result at halftime once at home all season.

Valverde has made his side difficult to beat in front of their fans, with their only home defeat coming against Atletico Madrid. Also, only Rayo Vallecano managed to lead at halftime in San Mames.

Therefore, Barcelona could find it difficult to take the lead early on Sunday night, especially because their away record at halftime is mixed, with 5 wins, 8 draws, and 5 losses in the league.

The visitors have not lost to Bilbao in their last 15 fixtures across all competitions. Moreover, Barca haven’t been behind at halftime in their last 18 meetings, so the first half could end in a draw.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - Draw 2.33 with Bet9ja

Barcelona to Score Twice Again

Barcelona have scored 47 goals in 18 away games in La Liga, which means they average about 2.61 goals per away match.

Interestingly, they have scored two goals in eight of their 18 away dates in this campaign (44%).

Moreover, Barca have netted exactly twice in three of the last four meetings against Bilbao across all competitions. Therefore, they may repeat that performance on the final day.