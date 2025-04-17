Aston Villa vs Newcastle Predictions: Isak to Score at Villa Park

We’ve got Aston Villa vs Newcastle predictions for this important Premier League tie. Our expert predicts Isak to score, with Newcastle netting first.

+

Aston Villa vs Newcastle Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Aston Villa or draw and Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.13 on Bet9ja

Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on Bet9ja

Newcastle to score first goal at odds of 2.03 on Bet9ja

Aston Villa and Newcastle are expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Aston Villa were narrowly knocked out of the Champions League midweek after an impressive display against PSG.

Unai Emery’s side have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions and their last four in the Premier League. Villa are seventh in the league table, just one point away from a Champions League spot.

Newcastle, meanwhile, climbed to third after hammering Crystal Palace 5-0 in midweek.

Eddie Howe’s team are also on a winning streak, having won their last six matches on the bounce. They have scored 12 goals across their last three games.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Aston Villa Expected Lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins

Newcastle Expected Lineup: Pope, Trippier, Burn, Schar, Livramento, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Tonali, Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Villa Hold Impressive Record at Home

Emery’s team haven’t lost at Villa Park since October and have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season - back in August. Villa have won their last five games at home.

Both teams have scored in the last eight Premier League games at Villa Park, and the result has ended in either an Aston Villa win or a draw. Across the 16 matches at Villa Park in the league, there have been 46 goals, 27 of which have been scored by the home team.

Across their last three matches, Newcastle have scored 12 goals, with three of these coming away from home. Villa have scored seven in their last three matches and eight in their last three home games.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle Bet 1: Aston Villa or draw and Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.13 on Bet9ja

Isak to Beat Best Scoring Season for Newcastle

Having scored 25 goals so far this season, Isak has tied his best-ever scoring season for Newcastle - and he’s done it in three fewer games.

The Swedish striker scored in the 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace midweek, which was his third goal in five games.

In the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, Isak scored in Newcastle’s 3-0 victory. The 23-year-old also scored against Villa twice in one of their matches last season.

Isak is currently scoring 0.81 goals per 90 as he nets every 112 minutes. From the 109 shots he takes, he has a shot conversion rate of 25%. The Swede is greatly outperforming his 17.5 xG, which shows he is converting from chances where others wouldn’t.

The chances will be there for Isak to score as he averages 1.5 shots on target per 90.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle Bet 2: Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on Bet9ja

Away Team to Strike First

The Magpies have struck first in each of their last seven matches. Three of these have been away from home.

Over the course of the season, Eddie Howe’s team have scored first on 24 different occasions.

Emery’s team have conceded first in three of the last four Premier League games at Villa Park. Villa conceded first in their last bout against PSG, where Villa were also at home.

The midlands club are prone to conceding on their own turf as they’ve conceded in the last eight games at Villa Park. Given the firing start that Newcastle have brought in their recent matches, we can expect Howe’s team to be focused from the off in such an intense match.