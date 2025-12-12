Arsenal vs Wolves predictions: Saka to shine in home victory

It’s difficult to expect anything other than a dominant Gunners victory against the worst team in the Premier League this season.

+

Best bets for Arsenal vs Wolves

Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 1.55 on Bet9ja

Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Bet9ja

Bukayo Saka to score or assist at odds of 1.62 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 3-0 Wolves

Goalscorers Prediction - Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze

Arsenal have struggled slightly recently, losing to Aston Villa and ending their unbeaten run. On top of that, they dropped points against both Sunderland and Chelsea. However, Mikel Arteta’s men returned to winning ways in midweek against Club Brugge and are strong favourites for this match. They’ve won all but one game at home this season and have been dominant at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ season is going very badly. They’ve lost nine consecutive games across all competitions and have only secured two points in the Premier League in 2025/26. A heavy 4-1 defeat to Manchester United was the latest setback for Rob Edwards’ side, and relegation seems very likely.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Wolves

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Eze, Gyokeres

Wolves expected lineup: Johnstone, Mosquera, Agbadou, Gomes, Hoever, Andre, Krejci, Moller Wolfe, Arias, Lopez, Strand Larsen

First place plays last place in a mismatch

One team is at the top of the table with the league's best defense, while the other is at the bottom with the most goals conceded. On paper, this game is a mismatch, and it will likely look that way on the field.

Arsenal are favourites, but they have some issues. Riccardo Calafiori is suspended, and defenders William Saliba and Gabriel have been injured recently. Therefore, none are expected to start against Wolves. The likes of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice should return after missing the game against Club Brugge, but Leandro Trossard will be absent.

Wolves are also dealing with injury concerns, with Rodrigo Gomes and Marshall Munetsi unavailable. However, Joao Gomes should return after his suspension against United. Despite not being at full strength, the Gunners should be more powerful. They’ve already kept 15 clean sheets across all competitions this season.

Arsenal vs Wolves Bet 1: Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 1.55 on Bet9ja

Arsenal’s wealth of attacking options

It is still uncertain which Arsenal attackers will be chosen to face Wolves, but all of them will be eager to play. The visitors have conceded 33 goals so far this season, which equates to an average of more than two goals per game. Their defence seems weak as well. The Gunners managed to rest some players in the Champions League on Wednesday night, so fatigue should not be a problem.

Wolves haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since April, and that’s unlikely to change this weekend. Arteta has many attacking options, and Noni Madueke’s brace in midweek has likely given him something to think about.

The Londoners have scored over three goals in seven games in 2025/26 so far, and are likely to add to their tally on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Wolves Bet 2: Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Bet9ja

Bukayo’s return to form

Bukayo Saka had a slow start to the season due to a hamstring injury, but he seems to be playing well again. He’s certainly somebody that Wolves will be worried about.

The England international has recorded nine goals and assists in 20 games across all competitions, and eight of them have come since the start of October. He enters this game with three G/A in five league matches and will be eager to add to his tally.

Viktor Gyokeres is seen as the most likely goalscorer, followed by Eberechi Eze. However, few players create chances better than Saka. Facing a side that’s conceded 14 in their last six league matches, the 24-year-old has a great chance of scoring.