Arsenal vs Fulham Predictions: Gunners Eye Second Spot

Premier League football is back, and we’ve got some Arsenal vs Fulham predictions for their Emirates encounter. The Gunners have the upper hand.

Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Fulham

Arsenal or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.19 on Bet9ja

Both teams to score at odds of 2.21 on Bet9ja

Second half highest scoring at odds of 2.10 on Bet9ja

We predict a 2-1 win for Arsenal over Fulham in this one.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal head into their game against Fulham on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions. However, they’ve only won one of their last four in the Premier League. The potential return of Bukayo Saka will be a huge boost, and victory over Chelsea in their last match came at a crucial time.

The Cottagers have had a pretty good few weeks as they head into the business end of the season. A win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last game saw them go eighth, and they’ve won five of their last eight in the league. Unlike the hosts, they have an FA Cup quarter-final to deal with this weekend.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Fulham

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Martinelli, Merino, Trossard

Fulham Expected Lineup: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Berge, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Willian, Jimenez

Gunners to Strengthen Second Place Credentials

It’s not mathematically over, but most Arsenal fans have made peace with the league title being Liverpool’s. Second place, however, is theirs to lose - and they’ll want to keep up the pace in case the Reds slip. They’ve only lost nine against Fulham since their first meeting in 1904, and they’ll back themselves at home.

Mikel Arteta’s backline has been strong this season, but they have shown some vulnerabilities in 2025. They’ve failed to keep clean sheets in 13 of their 18 matches this year, while Fulham scored in 13 of their last 15. Marco Silva will see an opportunity here.

While the over 2.5 goals market might not seem likely based on the numbers - it’s only happened in 11 Arsenal league games (38%). However, 29 goals have been scored in their last 10, and five of Fulham’s last eight have seen 3+ goals.

Arsenal vs Fulham Bet 1: Arsenal or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.19 on Bet9ja

Fulham Top the BTTS Charts

Fulham are top of the BTTS rankings - it’s happened in 72% of their league games this season. Arsenal are closer to the bottom, but it’s happened in 50% of their last 10 across all competitions. The Cottagers are capable of finding the net.

However, the visitors could possibly be without Antonee Robinson after he missed out for the USA in the international break. There’s a chance he recovers in time, but his availability will be clearer after their FA Cup quarter-final. Things will be more difficult without him.

Robinson has provided 10 assists for Fulham so far this season, so he’s been a major contributor. Arsenal are the stronger side on paper, so you’d expect them to come out on top.

Arsenal vs Fulham Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.21 on Bet9ja

Expect a Busy Second Half

Looking at the timing of goals for Arsenal and Fulham, they have something in common. Both score and concede more in the second halves of games, and the last 15 minutes are often particularly busy.

Between them, 38 goals have been scored in the final 15 minutes of their Premier League matches in 2024/25. For the Cottagers, almost twice as many goals have come in the second half - both for and against - compared to the first. It’s a recurring theme.

There’s also a chance the second half sees the long-awaited return of Bukayo Saka for Arsenal. You wouldn’t put it past him to get in on the action straightaway.