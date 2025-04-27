This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth return to home turf for a Super Sunday Premier League showdown with Manchester United, still clinging to hopes of booking a place in Europe next season.

Andoni Iraola voiced his frustrations after his side's lacklustre stalemate at Selhurst Park, admitting the Cherries struggled to break down Crystal Palace's defence. With the race for continental qualification heating up, Bournemouth are running out of time—and excuses. Currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table, they'll need to close the gap on the top seven quickly if they're to keep their European ambitions alive.

A victory over United this weekend would be a massive boost, cutting the deficit to fifth-placed Aston Villa to just five points and injecting fresh belief into their campaign with only a handful of games remaining.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils arrive on the south coast with little left to play for in the domestic competition. With relegation worries far behind them and European qualification via the league now out of reach, Ruben Amorim's attention is firmly fixed on their upcoming Europa League clash in Bilbao—their final opportunity to secure Champions League football next term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

India

Star Sports Select 1/1HD, Jio+Hotstar

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and it is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on FuboSling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United will be played at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET/ 2:00 pm BST on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Probable lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestMUN
13
K. Arrizabalaga
15
A. Smith
2
D. Huijsen
3
M. Kerkez
27
I. Zabarnyi
8
A. Scott
16
M. Tavernier
24
A. Semenyo
12
T. Adams
19
J. Kluivert
9
Evanilson
24
A. Onana
15
L. Yoro
23
L. Shaw
5
H. Maguire
17
A. Garnacho
25
M. Ugarte
8
B. Fernandes
18
Casemiro
13
P. Dorgu
3
N. Mazraoui
9
R. Hoejlund

3-4-2-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bournemouth team news

As for Bournemouth, Luis Sinisterra is close to shaking off a thigh injury and could feature on Sunday. However, Ryan Christie and Enes Unal remain long-term absentees and aren’t expected back before next season.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United's injury woes are beginning to ease, with Toby Collyer in line to return after missing the comeback win over Lyon with a minor knock. Jonny Evans is also back to full fitness following a back issue and was on the bench against Wolves, though he didn't see any game time.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven are progressing well in their recoveries but remain sidelined for now. Both are aiming to be fit for United’s upcoming trip to Brentford.

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

MUN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

