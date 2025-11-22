This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoManchester City
Newcastle vs Man City tickets from £57
Pranav Venkatesh

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

In-form Manchester City travel to hot and cold Newcastle United in Saturday's late kickoff.

Newcastle United host 2nd placed Manchester City in the Premier League after the international break.

There are two versions of Newcastle United this season: one capable of winning with clinical precision, and another that could lose back-to-back Premier League games 3-1. The clinical wins came in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League at home. The two damaging defeats in the league away to West Ham and Brentford saw them drop to 14th place. Eddie Howe will be hoping the clinical version is on show this Saturday at home against City.

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1000th game in charge by outclassing Liverpool. It was also a statement to the rest of the league that the Cityzens are title contenders. Pep's shark team are on a four-game winning run and would've cursed the timing of the international break. They also capitalised on Arsenal's slip-up and closed the gap to just four points at the top. With fixture difficulty easing now, expect City to be ruthless. St. James' Park has delivered some classic encounters between these sides recently, and fans will be hoping for more of the same.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City last-minute tickets: how to buy

You can enjoy Newcastle United's famous home ground by grabbing tickets even at the last minute through SeatPick.

Newcastle vs Man City tickets from £57Buy tickets

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. The fans in the US can watch the game on NBC and Universo. It can also be streamed on Peacock and on Fubo in the US and Canada

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City worldwide

Here is how you can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City worldwide:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Key Matchups

Sven Botman vs Erling Haaland: Haaland missed a penalty against Liverpool but took a far difficult header with ease. Such is his confidence and form right now. After leading Norway to the World Cup during the international break, he is in fine spirits ahead of the clash. Botman has been getting regular minutes after shaking off his injury troubles. With Dan Burn suspended, Botman assumes the senior role to keep Haaland in check.

Kieran Trippier vs Jeremy Doku: Doku arguably produced his best performance in a Manchester City shirt against Liverpool. He was beating Conor Bradley for fun before scoring an absolute ripper from outside the box. He will be absolutely buzzing to take on Trippier. The English international is slowly rediscovering his proficiency in the final third. But he has to be on his toes to catch the jet-heeled Doku.

Nick Woltemade vs Josko Gvardiol: Woltemade has quickly become the focal point of Newcastle's attacks. The German international had a stellar international break with two goals and is eying to carry that form into domestic football. Gvardiol will be tasked with keeping him quiet after winning the battle against Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction

Newcastle United knows Manchester City is a very hard team to stop once they get going. The Magpies will look to be solid at the back first and lock down City's attackers. Their chances of taking anything from the game will depend on their forwards' efficiency on the breaks. However, the Cityzens have too much flair and will leave Tyneside with three points.

GOAL's Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

The clash will be held at St. James' Park on Saturday, 19th November at 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 12:30 ET

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Manchester City lineups

Newcastle UnitedHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestMCI
1
N. Pope
3
L. Hall
12
M. Thiaw
21
V. Livramento
5
F. Schaer
8
S. Tonali
39
C
B. Guimaraes
7
Joelinton
11
H. Barnes
27
N. Woltemade
23
J. Murphy
25
G. Donnarumma
27
M. Nunes
3
R. Dias
33
N. O'Reilly
24
J. Gvardiol
14
N. Gonzalez
20
C
B. Silva
47
P. Foden
10
R. Cherki
11
J. Doku
9
Erling Haaland

4-1-4-1

MCIAway team crest

NEW
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

MCI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle United FC v Athletic Club - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Burn is a huge miss for this clash for Howe. Howe has to use the services of Malick Thiaw and Botman through the middle again. Lewis Hall will step into the left-back role. Howe is still without Yoane Wissa, Will Osula, and Valentino Livramento. The manager will stick with the tried and tested midfield. Anthony Elanga will be hopeful of getting a start on the right to hurt City with his pace.

Predicted Lineups: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

Manchester City team news

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Rodri missed the Liverpool clash with an injury. The Ballon d'Or winner is ruled out again. He remains the only absentee alongside Mateo Kovacic, who is on the comeback trail as well. Guardiola might stray away from his usual roulette and select the same XI that toyed with Liverpool. Rayan Cherki might be the only change as the French playmaker was hooked early against Liverpool.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez; Bobb, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

MCI

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The Last Meeting

Omar Marmoush turned up to the party when he scored his first Manchester City goal in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. He went on to make it a hat-trick as James McAtee added a late goal as well. 

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Manchester United, with 20 titles to their name, are the most successful side in Premier League history. They haven't won a league title since the end of the 2012-13 campaign, though.

The Premier League in its current format has 20 teams. The first-ever season of in the Premier League era in 1992-93 featured 22 teams, which was then reduced to 20 teams ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the record of making the most appearances in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division), appearing in 848 games for Derby County, Southampton, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City. None of those 848 top-flight appearances came in the Premier League era, though!

Jimmy Greaves, widely regarded as the most prolific English goalscorer ever, leads the all-time goalscoring charts in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division). Greaves scored an incredible 357 goals in 516 games. Greaves played his final top-flight game in the 1970-71, over two decades before the start of the Premier League era.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. Giggs spent his entire career at the Old Trafford, making 672 appearances and registering 162 assists between 1991 and 2014.

Sir Stanley Matthews is the oldest player to ever feature in the English top-flight, playing a game for Stoke City in 1965 at the age of 50 years and five days.

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. Nwaneri was just 15 days and 181 days old when he made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in the 2022-23 season.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah have all played in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger are among the most famous managers to have taken charge of a Premier League club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 74,310.

Enzo Fernandez is the most expensive player in Premier League history. Chelsea signed the Argentine international for £106.8 million from Benfica in January 2023.

0