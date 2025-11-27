New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Atlanta Falcons roll into Week 13 aiming to stack back-to-back victories after cruising past the Saints 24-10 on Sunday in New Orleans. It was one of Atlanta's slick performances of the year, and they'll hope to carry that momentum north.

On the other side, the New York Jets are trying to stop the bleeding. After briefly catching fire with consecutive wins over the Bengals and Browns, New York has stumbled again, dropping two straight heading into this matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams arrive with something to prove, Atlanta looking to stay hot, and the Jets desperate to steady the ship as the calendar turns to December.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

NFL MetLife Stadium

The Jets and Falcons will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Divine Deablo

New York Jets team news

Tyrod Taylor stepped in for an admittedly subpar Justin Fields, and even though the Jets somehow outgained Baltimore 282–241 in total yards, they still mustered just 10 points in a 23–10 defeat. Over their past five outings, New York is putting up only 19.2 points per game while coughing up 24.2 on the other end. With this offense barely sputtering on its better days, Aaron Glenn's defense cannot afford to let Bijan Robinson find daylight or operate in the open field. One big play could tilt everything.

In roster news, cornerback Kris Boyd (abdomen) has been moved to injured reserve.

Jets Injury Report: Kris Boyd – injured reserve , Garrett Wilson – injured reserve

Atlanta Falcons team news

Atlanta will keep leaning on the next-man-up mentality at wide receiver, with Darnell Mooney and David Sills V stepping into bigger roles. Both wideouts found the end zone for the first time this season in last week’s win over New Orleans, giving the passing game a much-needed boost.

Kirk Cousins remains in charge under center after Michael Penix Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a partially torn ACL. The injury officially sidelines the rookie for the foreseeable future and puts Cousins firmly back in the driver’s seat.

The injury bug didn’t stop there. Versatile defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. also had surgery this week to address what's been reported as a ruptured Achilles, further testing Atlanta’s depth on the back end. WR Drake London (knee) and LB Josh Woods (hamstring) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Falcons Report: Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – injured reserve , Billy Bowman Jr. – injured reserve , Josh Woods – out , Drake London – questionable.

Watch and live stream Jets vs Falcons in the USA

The Jets take on the Falcons in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Jets vs Falcons worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Jets vs Falcons tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Jets vs Falcons Fantasy Football

Sunday marked Kirk Cousins' first start since Michael Penix Jr. was ruled out for the season, and the veteran didn’t miss a beat. He looked sharp and steady, throwing for roughly 200 yards and two touchdowns while limiting the damage to a single turnover. The schedule will get tougher, so bumps in the road are likely, but the eventual return of Drake London should give him a major boost when he’s back in the lineup.

This week sets up nicely for Bijan Robinson, one of the most complete backs in the game. If he’s healthy, fantasy managers should fire him up with full confidence in Week 13. Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney gets a bigger slice of the Falcons passing game but still profiles as more of a fringe WR3 or flex play — useful, but expectations should stay modest.

Over in New York, Tyrod Taylor has reclaimed a starting gig after Justin Fields was benched, and he didn’t waste his opportunity. Against the Ravens, Taylor threw for 222 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 yards on the ground, continuing to show how his mobility gives fantasy lineups a reliable baseline each week. The Jets get the Falcons next, a neutral matchup on paper, followed by the Dolphins and Jaguars, both of whom have been generous to opposing quarterbacks. If you’re streaming the position, Taylor is one of the steadier Week 13 plays, even if the ceiling is capped.

Breece Hall hauled in all four of his targets for 75 yards in the Jets’ Week 12 loss and nearly punched in a score before coughing up the football at the goal line. His 79 yards after the catch were a season best and his highest total in a game since 2022 against Miami. Hall’s talent is undeniable, but there’s a real risk in being overexposed to the Jets offense during the fantasy playoffs.

Jets vs Falcons Game Predictions

On paper, the New York Jets should absolutely be the favorites when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, and the matchup lines up perfectly for them. Breece Hall is set up for a monster outing, going up against a Falcons defense that’s been leaking yards on the ground all year, surrendering close to 140 rushing yards per game. If there’s ever a week for the Jets’ run game to flex its muscles, this is it.

Atlanta also isn’t getting much mobility from Kirk Cousins, whose stationary style in the pocket plays right into the hands of a Jets defense that thrives when it can pin its ears back and rush downhill. Add in the fact that New York has been desperate for a get-right game, and all signs point to this being a long afternoon for the Falcons.

Prediction: The Jets finally piece together a complete performance and ride their defense plus a big day from Breece Hall to a much-needed victory. New York 24, Atlanta 16.

Jets vs Falcons Betting Odds

Spread

Falcons -2.5 (-115)

Jets +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Falcons: -142

Jets: +120

Total

39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Form

NYJ - Form All Baltimore Ravens 23 - 10 New York Jets L

New England Patriots 27 - 14 New York Jets L

New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns W

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets W

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers L ATL - Form All New Orleans Saints 10 - 24 Atlanta Falcons W

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 30 Carolina Panthers L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 25 Atlanta Falcons L

New England Patriots 24 - 23 Atlanta Falcons L

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins L

Head-to-Head Record

NYJ Last 5 matches ATL 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins New York Jets 8 - 13 Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets 24 - 16 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 20 New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 22 New York Jets

New York Jets 17 - 0 Atlanta Falcons

