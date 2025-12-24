Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

It was a brutal weekend for both the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, as each squad endured gut-wrenching defeats on back-to-back nights, and both paid an even steeper price with injuries to their starting quarterbacks.

Green Bay’s collapse came first, coughing up a 10-point cushion late Saturday night in a stunning loss to the Bears. Less than 24 hours later, Baltimore followed suit, unraveling after holding an 11-point fourth-quarter advantage before falling to the Patriots on Sunday night.

The fallout is significant. The Ravens are now hanging by a thread in the AFC playoff picture, while the Packers, though wounded, still have a pulse in the NFC race.

Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

The Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens play on Saturday, Dec. 27, at Lambeau Field in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated at 8:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Green Bay Packers team news

Green Bay QB Jordan Love continues to be a difference-maker, coming off a performance that included 234 passing yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, the Packers have been steady, finishing last season sixth in points allowed and ranking second in the league in forced fumble recoveries. Tacklers like Isaiah McDuffie have been consistent contributors.

That said, Green Bay isn’t immune to injury concerns either. Josh Jacobs and Love are both questionable heading into the next game, and the loss of Micah Parsons for the remainder of the season is a major blow that could weaken the defense at a critical time.

Packers Injury Report: Zach Tom – questionable, Josh Whyle – questionable , Evan Williams – questionable , Josh Jacobs – questionable , Malik Willis – questionable , Jordan Love – questionable , Kristian Welch – questionable , Romeo Doubs – questionable , John FitzPatrick – questionable.

Baltimore Ravens team news

Baltimore had some of its biggest names answer the bell, with Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers making plays, but it still wasn’t enough to finish the job.

Just a week earlier, the Ravens looked dominant in a 24-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson was sharp in that one, tossing two touchdown passes while piling up 150 yards through the air, and the defense was lights-out with a pair of interceptions and zero points allowed.

Now, injuries are beginning to loom large for Baltimore. Jackson and Keaton Mitchell are both listed as questionable, while Justice Hill and several others remain sidelined on injured reserve. Depth will be tested as the Ravens try to patch things together heading into their next matchup.

Jackson’s health became a major storyline after he suffered a back injury late Sunday night in Week 16 and was unable to return. With Tyler Huntley stepping in, Baltimore watched a 24-13 lead slip away. Huntley held his own, but the defense faltered down the stretch, and a costly fumble by Zay Flowers effectively sealed the Ravens’ fate.

Ravens Injury Report: Chidobe Awuzie – questionable, Lamar Jackson – questionable.

Watch and live stream Packers vs Ravens in the USA

The Packers vs Ravens game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Packers vs Ravens worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Packers vs Ravens tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Packers vs Ravens Fantasy Football

It was hardly a shock to see Lamar Jackson sidelined when practice opened this week. After exiting last weekend’s game early, his availability for Week 17 remains very much in question, and his status will be one to watch closely as the week progresses toward Friday.

Derrick Henry was a wrecking ball for most of Sunday night, piling up 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns while ripping off runs at an eye-popping 7.1 yards per carry. A costly second-half fumble changed his night, though, as he barely saw the field afterward. Even so, Henry should still be a serviceable fantasy play down the stretch, albeit with a capped ceiling if Jackson (back) is unable to suit up for Baltimore.

Zay Flowers delivered a strong all-around performance, eclipsing 100 total yards and finding the end zone while leading the Ravens in receiving. Unfortunately, a late-game fumble proved disastrous and helped New England seal the upset. Like Henry, Flowers’ fantasy outlook for the final two weeks hinges heavily on Jackson’s availability, as his upside takes a hit without the MVP-caliber quarterback under center.

On the Green Bay side, Malik Willis emerged from last week’s overtime loss to the Bears dealing with a sore shoulder, while Jordan Love (concussion) is expected to be limited early in the week. Both situations will need to be tracked closely through practice.

There was some encouraging news regarding Josh Jacobs, who returned to practice after missing all of last week with a knee issue. That development could point toward a larger workload in Week 17 after he was limited against Chicago. Meanwhile, Christian Watson remains a key piece of Green Bay’s passing game, hauling in at least four receptions in four of his last six outings despite a quiet showing Saturday night. The wideout will look to exploit a Ravens secondary that has been prone to inconsistency when the Packers take the field in Week 17.

Packers vs Ravens Game Predictions

With so much uncertainty at quarterback, Week 17 could turn into a showcase for backup signal-callers, and this Packers–Ravens matchup might be the poster child. Lamar Jackson is dealing with a back issue, while Jordan Love is still in concussion protocol, leaving both teams’ starting QBs very much up in the air heading into Saturday night.

For Green Bay, the stakes are clear: win and they punch their ticket to the playoffs, while also giving a helping hand to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in the AFC picture. That said, if the Packers are forced to roll with Malik Willis—who’s battling a sore throwing shoulder—it’s hard to feel confident. This shapes up as the kind of game Baltimore can control on the ground, leaning on a physical, clock-chewing rushing attack similar to the blueprint Carolina used to wear down Green Bay earlier this season.

Prediction: If neither Jackson nor Love suits up, Baltimore’s run-heavy approach and defensive edge should carry the night. Look for the Ravens to grind out a lower-scoring win, something like Ravens 23, Packers 17, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

Packers vs Ravens Betting Odds

Spread

Ravens +2.5 (-105)

Packers -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens: +120

Packers: -142

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

GB - Form All Chicago Bears 22 - 16 Green Bay Packers L

Denver Broncos 34 - 26 Green Bay Packers L

Green Bay Packers 28 - 21 Chicago Bears W

Detroit Lions 24 - 31 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 23 - 6 Minnesota Vikings W BAL - Form All Baltimore Ravens 24 - 28 New England Patriots L

Cincinnati Bengals 0 - 24 Baltimore Ravens D

Baltimore Ravens 22 - 27 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Baltimore Ravens 14 - 32 Cincinnati Bengals L

Baltimore Ravens 23 - 10 New York Jets W

Head-to-Head Record

GB Last 5 matches BAL 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Green Bay Packers 30 - 7 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 31 Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens 26 - 13 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 0 - 23 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 17 - 19 Green Bay Packers

