Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Liverpool FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'You ask me every day' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola demands respect for Florian Wirtz

A. Iraola
F. Wirtz
Liverpool
Premier League

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has leapt to the defence of 23-year-old attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz amid mounting scrutiny. Despite a slow start to the current campaign, the playmaker responded brilliantly by creating nine chances against Brentford, prompting his boss to demand more balanced coverage of the €125 million signing's performances.

  • Struggles under the microscope

    Addressing the media ahead of their Champions League clash, Iraola hit back at the heavy focus on Wirtz. The Germany international, who joined the Reds in July 2025 on a contract running until June 2030, has faced intense criticism after failing to score in nine appearances across all competitions this season, providing three assists.

    Overall, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has registered seven goals and 13 assists in 58 matches since arriving at Anfield. These figures pale in comparison to his previous exceptional standards, leaving him under the microscope.

  • Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Defending a proven talent

    Before his English move, the midfielder enjoyed a phenomenal career in his homeland, securing a domestic double alongside multiple Player of the Season accolades. Across 197 matches, he scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists.

    Defending his player, Iraola stated: "I think he is coming in from two very good games. He played really well at LASK away and the other day against Brentford. He helped the team a lot, in and out of possession and I hope we can keep him there, no?"

  • Praising Munoz and tactical flexibility

    Addressing the constant questions, Iraola added: "You ask me basically every day about him and we analyse and over scrutinise everything about him but when he does well also, it is fair to say."

    The Spanish tactician also praised Victor Munoz, who scored against Brentford after receiving an assist from the number seven. Operating in an unfamiliar right-back role, Munoz proved his versatility to be crucial. Iraola noted: "Victor is a player we know very well... Attitude wise, he is ready to help, he plays right, left, the other day he played right back."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Liverpool FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    What next for Liverpool?

    Liverpool have an opportunity to secure a third consecutive Champions League victory when they host Villarreal on Tuesday. Iraola must navigate a demanding schedule while managing a depleted squad, having lost both Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong to injury. The club will rely heavily on their star creator rediscovering his elite touch.

Next matches
LIV

LIV

Champions League

20 Oct 2026

VIL

VIL