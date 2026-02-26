Goal.com
Live

Moataz Elgammal

News editor

Working as a football journalist was my first childhood dream. I became a journalist and a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, but covering topics far from the world of sports until the opportunity came in early 2020 when I joined Kooora, and then GOAL.

My memories with football began with Zinedine Zidane's historic triumph in the 1998 World Cup and France's unforgettable win over Brazil in the final, along with the Egyptian league matches and the rivalry between Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily during that era.

I don't support a specific team in Europe, but I enjoyed watching Milan with "Maldini, Gattuso, Kaka, Pirlo" and was amazed by Barcelona with "Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Villa, Messi, Suarez", before following Mohamed Salah in his exceptional career with Fiorentina, Roma, and Liverpool.

My unforgettable sports moment was Mohamed Aboutrika's goal in Al Ahly's victory over Sfaxien in the 2006 CAF Champions League final.

My ideal lineup: Buffon; Cafu - Van Dijk - Maldini - Roberto Carlos; Pirlo - Zidane - Iniesta - Kaka; Cristiano Ronaldo - Messi

Articles by Moataz Elgammal
  1. FBL-ESP-LIGA-OSASUNA-REAL MADRIDAFP
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Mbappe battling knee injury to avoid surgery

    Kylian Mbappe finds himself at a crucial juncture with Real Madrid due to a persistent left knee sprain that has plagued him since December. While the club initially allowed the French forward to manage his own playing time based on his pain tolerance, the situation severely escalated prior to the Benfica match. This alarm has finally prompted Mbappe to step away from the pitch to seek a lasting cure.

  2. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-DORTMUNDAFP
    N. SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund

    Schlotterbeck and Kovac fume at red card in Atalanta loss

    Borussia Dortmund's crushing 4-1 Champions League exit at the hands of Atalanta in Bergamo culminated in a bizarre and inexplicable touchline incident that left the German camp outraged. In the 97th minute of the bruising defeat, referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez inexplicably showed a straight red card to Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who was watching from the substitutes' bench.

  3. Juventus v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
    TransfersV. Osimhen

    Napoli's secret clause blocks Osimhen Juve move

    The prospect of Victor Osimhen wearing the famous black and white stripes of Juventus has recently become a tantalising "what if" for the Bianconeri faithful. However, any hopes of a sensational return to Serie A for the Nigerian powerhouse have been met with a cold, hard financial reality. It has emerged that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis orchestrated a brilliant piece of contractual engineering when sanctioned the striker's move to Galatasaray, effectively locking the door on a domestic rivals' swoop through a secret "anti-Italy" penalty clause.

  5. Sepp Maier's 80th Birthday Special Exhibition OpeningGetty Images Sport
    Bayern MunichBundesliga

    Rummenigge joins Bayern legend in 'immoral' agent blast

    Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has launched a scathing attack on the modern state of football, labelling payments to player representatives as "immoral" and calling for urgent global reforms. The former CEO of the German giants is the latest heavyweight to speak out against the rising power of intermediaries, following similar criticisms from Matthias Sammer and Uli Hoeness. Rummenigge warned that the sport is entering a dangerous territory where the financial demands of agents and the resulting salary explosions are becoming impossible for the average fan to justify or even understand.

  8. Al Najmah v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    Saudi injury blow boosts Ronaldo's title hopes

    The race for the Saudi Pro League title has taken a dramatic turn in favour of Al-Nassr. While Cristiano Ronaldo continues his clinical goal-scoring form, leading his side back to the top of the table, their rivals are reeling under the weight of shocking medical updates. With the confirmed absence of Al-Hilal striker Karim Benzema due to an adductor muscle injury, the path to silverware looks clearer than ever for the Portuguese icon and the Yellow side of Riyadh.

  9. Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Erling HaalandReal Madrid

    Guardiola tells Haaland to end Real Madrid talks

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly intervened to ask Erling Haaland to ‘stop talking’ to Real Madrid amid growing concerns over his future. The Catalan coach is anxious that constant speculation regarding a move to Spain could destabilise the striker during a critical phase of the season. While the 25-year-old remains a key figure at the Etihad, Guardiola wants all negotiations shelved until the current campaign concludes.

  10. Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    TransfersR. Amorim

    Ex-Man Utd boss Amorim linked with surprising job

    Just seven weeks after his sudden dismissal from Manchester United, a surprise return to management could already be on the cards for Ruben Amorim. Having been out of work since his 14-month spell at Old Trafford ended, the Portuguese coach has reportedly emerged as a target for Brazilian giants Vasco da Gama to replace the recently sacked Fernando Diniz.