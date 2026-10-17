Liverpool player ratings vs Brentford: Wirtz pulls the strings and Isak strikes in chaotic Gtech turnaround

Alisson Becker - 7/10

Becker had a relatively quiet afternoon, making just one save as the opposition managed only two shots on target. The Brazilian could do little about the opening goal but maintained excellent distribution from the back.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The captain was a pillar of composure. Van Dijk managed the defensive line expertly and dominated aerial duels at the back, helping his team secure 17 overall, which ensured the hosts could not exploit counter-attacks after going down to ten men.

Ronald Araujo - 6/10

A challenging first half for Araujo, who struggled slightly with the mobility of the opposing forwards. The defender was replaced at half-time in a tactical shift to increase attacking output.

Jeremy Jacquet - 7.5/10

Jacquet displayed great promise while becoming Brentford's ultimate villain. His physical play frustrated Yarmoliuk into a crucial red-card headbutt before half-time, and he later provoked Janelt’s booking for dissent. Despite receiving a yellow card himself, his disruptive impact and recovery pace were vital.

Milos Kerkez - 7/10

Kerkez provided essential width on the left flank, pushing high to pin back the wing-backs. The full-back's energy was crucial for maintaining a high press.