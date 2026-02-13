Will Mohamed Salah follow Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? MLS transfer claim amid Saudi Pro League links

Liverpool may decide to cash in while still being in a position to demand a fee for Salah, with big-spending teams in Saudi Arabia said to have had contract offers on the table for some time. They remain part of the transfer picture.

Romano admits as much, telling his YouTube channel: “Clubs from Saudi Arabia will be back for Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. They’re going to be back in conversations. Al-Ittihad could be one of them.

“Of course, they lose a superstar like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Obviously, not a striker, but still a superstar, still a world-class player in the final hours of the January transfer window.

“And they didn’t have time to replace them with absolute superstars, of course, with very good players, including also Youssef En-Nesyri for sure from Fenerbahce, but they need probably a big name, and so Mohamed Salah could be a part of the conversation in the summer.”

While opportunities to head to the Middle East will be put to Salah, Romano says teams in North America are also prepared to enter into talks - with the likes of Messi and Heung-min Son already plying their respective trades in the States.

Romano added: “I’m told that there could be more Saudi clubs attentive and keen on Mohamed Salah. Let’s see also from the MLS if some club decided to enter the conversation and sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool,” Romano added.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting summer around the Egyptian winger. In general, at the end, nothing materialised in terms of official proposals or concrete possibilities. So, Mohamed Salah ended up staying at Liverpool. But of course, in the summer, the story could be different.”